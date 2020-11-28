Entertainment: Review of the book Hench

When I first read the synopsis for Natalie Zina Walschots debut novel, Hench, my interest was definitely piqued. I love super hero movies and television shows but I don’t often read books within the genre. What drew me to this book however, was the fact that it’s about an office temp who works for villains, known as henches. I was curious to see if Walschots could actually make me root for a villain; to empathize and see things from their perspectives.
The story follows a simple office temp, Anna Tromedlov, who after a near lethal run-in with the world’s biggest super hero, begins tracking and running the numbers on all of the collateral damage that the heroes leave behind in their wake. She has a point to prove: that the world is better off without super heroes in it.
No doubt, this book is a page turner. Even though this is a science fiction novel, with some pretty out there tech ideas, Walschots still manages to tie in modern day trends, such as the use of social media to make or break a career.
I look forward to any future novels by this promising new author. Finally, did she manage to have me rooting for the villains? Yes, from page one to the final page, she had me on team Tromedlov.
Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots, published my Simon and Schuster, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
