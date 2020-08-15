Entertainment: Rabbit Foot Bill by Helen Humphreys

In 1947, Canwood Saskatchewan, young Leonard Flint befriends the local recluse known as Rabbit Foot Bill, only to witness a horrific crime that sees Bill off to prison. The story is loosely based on actual events of a crime in the small prairie town, as well as the experimental LSD trials at the Weyburn Psychiatric hospital.
Humphreys weaves a beautiful and poignant tale of the complexities in human relationships. We see how childhood trauma, even when repressed, can affect the decisions we make as adults. Rabbit Foot Bill exemplifies the power of love and our innate drive to both give and receive it. This book is a great work of historical fiction that paints a clear picture of what went on in the Weyburn Psychiatric Hospital during their experimental trials.
Rabbit Foot Bill, published by Harper Collins, will be available on August 18th, 2020.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
