Entertainment: Montreal’s PixMob for the win at captivating Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Following on the heels of PixMob’s phenomenal success lighting up last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and drew over 104 million viewers, PixMob were tapped once more (their third time overall) to provide an epic game-day experience.
Employing over 22,500 LED wristbands for live audience members (and some 30,000 adapted LEDs for the cardboard cut-out ones), 500 “flares” (ultra-powerful LEDs) for the performers on the field, 75 LED masks, and 150 “light-up eyes” (on face shields) for the choir, PixMob turned audiences into part of the show while creating a pulsating, colourful and entrancing canvas of light for viewers at home.
“We’re very happy and honoured to be doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show for a second year in a row, especially during these exceptional pandemic conditions. We approached it as both a challenge and an opportunity, and we are very pleased to have been able to offer such an uplifting experience for everyone watching this extraordinary event during these unprecedented times,” said Jean-Olivier Dalphond, President of PixMob, in an official release.
