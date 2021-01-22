Entertainment: Montreal guitarist Pierre-Luc Rioux plays for A-list talent like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake

Montreal guitarist Pierre-Luc Rioux's musical resume is like a who's who of music legends. Not only has he played on three songs by artists who performed at the Biden/Harris inauguration events (Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake), but he has also played on the David Guetta/Sia song "Let's Love."
Playing with A-list artists is nothing new to this local musician - he has performed on songs by Ludacris, Usher, Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, and Jessie J too. In some instances he sends in his part of the song, and in others, he records live with the artists. Even during the pandemic, he has returned to LA several times to work.
Rioux plays in his own band, Chiiild, and one of their songs was featured in the December 10th episode of Grey's Anatomy. The band will release its second EP in early 2021 and has been included in a lot of Montreal playlists on Spotify, including their "Radar Canada" list of artists to watch for in 2021 and their Best Indie Songs of 2020 playlist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.