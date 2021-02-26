Entertainment: Jonny Appleseed review

The only book on this year’s Canada Reads shortlist to fully take place in Canada, Joshua Whitehead’s Jonny Appleseed is an unabashed story of Two-Spirit/Indigiqueer Jonny Appleseed. The novel follows a week in Jonny’s life where he needs to make enough money to travel from the city back to the rez to attend his step-father’s funeral. The story is beautifully weaved in a non-linear fashion flipping between various moments of his life and the present time, where he works as a webcam sex worker.
Jonny Appleseed is a beautiful, poetic piece of work and though it does not necessarily transport you to any one place or time like the other shortlisted books do, one can argue that Whitehead’s writing brilliantly transports the reader into the mind, body and spirit of the protagonist.
Up next: Butter Honey Pig Bread by Francesca Ekwuyasi
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
