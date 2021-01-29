Entertainment: In Search of a Name review

There’s always one in every family. That larger than life personality legends are made of. The one who’s antics and heroics are passed down from generation to generation. In Search of a Name by Marjolijn van Heemstra brings us the story of a woman who had made a promise to name her child after a great-uncle she had never met, but whose wartime efforts became a story that she wore as a badge of honour her entire life. Once pregnant, however, she decides to dive deeper into the story to separate fact from fiction, possibly changing everything she thought she knew of the man she’s bragged about her entire life. What happens when a hero may not be a hero after all?
Though this is a work of fiction, it is loosely based on the author’s own life. The chapters are broken down into the weeks of her pregnancy, setting a strong tone as a race against time. It’s in part historical fiction, true crime thriller and poetry. A quick read, In Search of a Name is the perfect book to curl up with and read in one sitting.
In Search of a Name, published by Simon and Schuster, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
