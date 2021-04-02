Entertainment: Hot Docs 2021 lineup announced

The 2021 Hot Docs Festival will be available for audiences across Canada to stream April 29 to May 9. Passes, packages and tickets are currently on sale, and the full lineup has been released.
Some of this year's entries include:
7 YEARS OF LUKAS GRAHAM - Danish band Lukas Graham has an uncanny ability of setting audacious goals and achieving them, but after scoring a hit with "7 Years," Grammy nominations and a world tour, success and fame may have them changing their tune.
OPENING NIGHT // A.RTIFICIAL I.MMORTALITY - If computers could let you live forever, would you? When our minds and memories can be digitized, self-help guru Deepak Chopra and leading robotics engineers envision virtual clones that don't need a body to survive
GREY ROADS - A Toronto filmmaker returns to his declining hometown to reconnect with his father and grandfather, the two men who have shaped his life. Beautifully shot in black and white, this tender film captures a rural town and family in flux.
NOTHING BUT THE SUN - Attempting to reconstruct the lived memory of his people, Mateo Sobode Chiqueno has traversed the desolate Paraguayan Chaco for decades to record others of the Ayoreo people, who lived free in the vast forest until colonization forced them from their land and dismantled their culture.
A MARRIAGE - When Zdenka in the Czech Republic falls in love online with Tabish in Pakistan, they marry—but five years later, Czech immigration still refuses him entry. With humour and grit, the couple must prove "real love" to a government and themselves.
