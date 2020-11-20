There are some fantastically fun holiday books you can get your hands on this season that pay homage to some of the most beloved movies from decades past till now. Check out these 4 holiday books inspired by your favourite movies.
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
YIKES! Kevin did it again! The beloved sequel to Home Alone is now an adorable picture book for the whole family. It’s the holidays and Kevin doesn’t want to go on his family vacation to Florida. Amid the chaos and confusion of the airport, he accidentally boards the wrong plane and ends up alone (again!) in New York City. Kevin goes sightseeing, checks into a hotel, and enjoys limo rides, all courtesy of his dad’s credit card. But then he makes a shocking discovery: the burglars who tried to rob his house last year are back, and this time they plan to rob a toy store on Christmas Eve! Can Kevin stop them and save Christmas with the help of some new friends? Charmingly illustrated by Kim Smith, this sweet and funny adaptation will delight fans of the Home Alone franchise, young and old alike.
It's A Wonderful Life
Relive the beloved holiday classic with this lavishly illustrated storybook the entire family can share! It’s a Wonderful Life is one of the most beloved films in cinema history. The heartwarming story of George Bailey and the guardian angel (second class) who shows George that his acts of compassion and kindness have changed his town of Bedford Falls for the better has become a Christmastime favorite enjoyed by generations of families. This engaging illustrated storybook retells the tale of the 1946 classic film through charming original artwork and allows readers to return to the town of Bedford Falls to watch George dream big, fall in love, and learn the important lesson that “no man is a failure who has friends.” Just like the film, this picture book can be enjoyed by the whole family and is the perfect gift for the holidays.
Gremlins: Gizmo's 12 Days of Christmas
On the first day of Christmas, my father brought to me: a mogwai from Chinatown. Based on the cult classic holiday movie Gremlins, this clever illustrated storybook retells the tale of Gizmo the mogwai and all of the Gremlins that spawn when a mogwai is fed after midnight. Experience all of the lovable moments with Gizmo as well as the action-packed terror as the Gremlins take over the town. This book is a perfect gift for fans of this dark comedy.
Elf
Buddy the Elf has more Christmas spirit than anyone, but he’s never quite fit in with the other elves at the North Pole. Then Buddy learns that he’s really a human—and his father is on the Naughty List! Determined to bring his dad some holiday cheer, he sets out for New York City. But when Santa encounters disaster on Christmas Eve, can Buddy count on his new family to help him save the day? Kim Smith’s adorable illustrations give a nostalgic feel to this modern holiday tale. Featuring all the iconic moments and laugh-out-loud lines from the film, this story of infectious joy in the face of cynicism is a must-have for all ages.
