Entertainment: Gutter Child review

This book has left me speechless. I’ve taken a few days now to try to gather my thoughts on what I can say about Gutter Child by Jael Richardson, and I keep coming back to this: just read it.
Gutter Child is a fast pace dystopian novel about a nation divided between the privileged Mainland and policed Gutter.The story follows young Elimina Dubois as she’s forced into a world of servitude after her adoptive Mainland mother dies. Suddenly Elimina learns the hard truth about herself, her people and how to navigate this world that’s set up for her to fail.
Though this is a dystopian novel, it draws many parallels to our real life world and history. It is a difficult read that requires the occasional break to digest what you’ve just read. To me though, that is the mark of an excellent novel and a brilliant author. The book is considered an adult novel, but I believe it should make its way into every high school’s curriculum.
Every now and then a book comes out that is a must read, one that is an important read, and to me Gutter Child by Jael Richardson is one of them.
Gutter Child by Jael Richardson is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
