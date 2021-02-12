Entertainment: GESPE’GEWA’GI: The Last Land debuts on APTN

GESPE’GEWA’GI: The Last Land debuts on APTN this Saturday, February 13th. The 13-part half-hour documentary series follows the Mi'gmaq fishers of Listuguj, Quebec who make their living on the nearby waters harvesting salmon, crab, lobster and shrimp. The area is called the Last Land because it’s the furthest north community and is in what is now known as the Gaspé Peninsula.
The series is character-driven and mostly lighthearted in its approach but also delves into the serious nature of the fishing rights' question and how it affects them personally. Their aim is to achieve self-governance and self-sustainability for their industry and community, while supporting the research from the DFO with a combination of science and Indigenous knowledge.
The docu-series is produced by Montreal production company Rezolution Pictures.
The series will premiere in English this Saturday, February 13th at 7pm on APTN. The Mi’gmaq premiere will be on February 18th at 7am ET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.