Entertainment: Final Cut by S.J. Watson

Final Cut is the latest psychological thriller by acclaimed writer S.J. Watson. The book follows Alex Young, a documentary filmmaker, as she attempts to unravel the a mysterious death and the disappearances of two young woman, in a small waterfront town. Even though the events take place ten years apart, Alex knows that they are connected and is determined to figure out how. The story structure flips between the then and now, as Alex discovers a deeper connection to her film’s subjects and to the town, Blackwood Bay.
This book is perfect for casual summertime reading. It hooks you right from the opening pages and has you riveted straight until the end. As someone who tends to look for red herrings and predicts plot twists, I was genuinely surprised and taken by the unexpected turn of events at the end of this book.
Final Cut, published by Harper Collins, will be available on August 25th, 2020.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.