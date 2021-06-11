Entertainment: CBC's fall schedule unveiled and included more than 35 original series from Canadian creators

CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, announced its fall television and streaming schedule and 2021-22 programming slate for CBC TV and CBC Gem, featuring over 35 new and returning original series from Canadian creators, producers and storytellers across all genres.
“As we look ahead to a new broadcast year, we remain focused on serving all Canadians by delivering what no other media company in Canada can offer all in one place: the essential information audiences rely on each and every day, and authentic, engaging entertainment that reflects the diverse, fascinating spirit of our country,” said Barbara Williams, Executive Vice-President at CBC, in a media release.
“Our new slate of original programming is an embodiment of our promise to better represent and reflect more people, places and perspectives across the country in new ways, and we look forward to sharing this remarkable range of Canadian storytelling,” said Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment, Factual & Sports at CBC, in the same release.
CBC is building on its award-winning comedy slate known for distinct, authentic points of view and heartfelt, inclusive values celebrating family and friendship, with four new original series joining returning favourites.
New Original Series
SORT OF (Premieres Tues. Oct. 5 on CBC Gem and Tues. Nov. 9 on CBC TV; 8x30, Sphere Media’s Sienna Films) from creators Bilal Baig (Acha Bacha) and Fab Filippo (Save Me), is a big-hearted dramatic comedy about Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family. Sabi feels like they’re in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career. When Sabi’s best friend 7ven (Amanda Cordner) presents them with an opportunity to live and find themself in the "queerest place in the galaxy," Sabi instead makes the decision to stay and care for the kids they nanny after their mom has a serious bike accident. Do they regret it? Sort of. A coming-of-age story, Sort Of is a show about how each and every one of us is in transition.
STRAYS (Premieres Tues. Sept. 14 on CBC TV and CBC Gem; 10x30, Thunderbird Entertainment)follows Shannon Ross (Nicole Power) from Kim’s Convenience as the new executive director of the Hamilton East Animal Shelter, where she is boss to an eclectic staff. Now in her 30s, Shannon is ready for a change and new challenges. She’s putting Toronto in the rearview to focus on her new job, new relationships, reuniting with family and learning more about herself. Shannon’s trademark positivity is put to the test as she manages an oddball team, including her apathetic cousin Nikki (Nikki Duval), her over-eager animal care manager Kristian (Frank Cox O’Connell), her overly sheltered office manager Joy (Tina Jung) and the building’s maintenance guy Paul (Tony Nappo), whose straight-faced prison humour keeps everyone on their toes.
RUN THE BURBS (Winter 2022; 13x30, Pier 21 Films) is created by comedian, writer and actor Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience) and his best friend and collaborator, filmmaker Scott Townend (The Secret Marathon). The series follows a young, bold Canadian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest in the suburbs, featuring Phung as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids.
SON OF A CRITCH (Winter 2022; 13x30, Project 10 Productions) is based on the award-winning, best-selling memoir from Mark Critch (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), created by Critch and Tim McAuliffe (The Office (U.S.), Last Man on Earth) and produced by Andrew Barnsley (Schitt’s Creek). This new original comedy is the hilarious and very real story of 11-year-old Mark coming of age in St. John’s, Newfoundland in the 80s. It’s a heartfelt window into the life of a child - much older inside than his 11 years - using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.
Returning Original Comedies & Festivals
THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES (Season 29 Premieres Tues. Sept. 14; 24x30; IoM Media)
TALLBOYZ (Season 3 Premieres Winter 2022; 8x30, Accent Entertainment)
WORKIN’ MOMS(Season 6 Premieres Winter 2022; 13x30; Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment)
HA!IFAX COMEDY FEST(Season 25; 6x30; Pilot Light Productions)
THE NEW WAVE OF STANDUP (Season 2, 4x30, Just For Laughs TV)
WINNIPEG COMEDY FESTIVAL (Season 19, 5x60, Frantic Films)
