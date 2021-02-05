Entertainment: CBC's Dragons' Den holding 2021 virtual auditions

CBC’s hit show Dragons’ Den is now accepting applications from aspiring entrepreneurs across Canada seeking a Dragon investment to help launch their business to the next level.
Due to safety restrictions surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 auditions will be held virtually.
Dragons’ Den welcomes participants of all ages, with businesses at any stage of development to apply online. Successful applicants will be contacted directly and provided an opportunity to make a dynamic pitch to the Dragons’ Den producers. If the applicant shows the producers they have what it takes to pitch in the Den, they could be invited to face the Dragons for a chance to be featured in the next season on CBC. For more information and to apply online, visit cbc.ca/dragonsden/auditions.
Fans of Dragons’ Den can catch up on past seasons of the series on CBC Gem.
