Entertainment: CBC Reads recap

That’s a wrap on the 20th edition of CBC’s Canada Reads. Once again the debates were not in front of a live studio audience due to the pandemic, however all five panelists were present.
If I were to use one word to sum up this year’s debates it would be: Canadian. It wasn’t unusual to hear the panelists apologize every time they spoke against a book or voted a book off. The panelists were also very quick to own up to and take back comments that they made in bad taste. All five books were dissected and fully explored with such elegance and heart.
Every year I have a clear winner in my mind and that preference is rarely swayed by the debates. This year however, I found myself at different points rooting for different books. The level and quality of the debates were such that even though the winning book was not one that I overly enjoyed, I now want to re-read it to see if I’ll feel differently.
With that said, the winner of Canada Reads is Joshua Whitehead’s Jonny Appleseed. It’s worth noting that this is the first time an Indigenous book has won the competition.
Congratulations to Joshua Whitehead, Arsenal press and defender Devery Jacobs on this historic win.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
