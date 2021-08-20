Entertainment: CBC/Radio-Canada announces schedule for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

CBC/Radio-Canada recently announced details of its coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. On television, CBC/Radio-Canada will air more than 120 original hours of coverage, with an additional 1000+ hours of live streaming coverage via its multiple platforms.
“We’re so proud to be giving Canadians unprecedented coverage of the Paralympic Games, on TV and across all of our digital platforms," said Catherine Tait, President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, in a press release. "It will be thrilling to watch our Paralympians go for gold in Tokyo!”
Details of Radio-Canada’s Paralympic coverage is available here.
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will run from Tuesday, August 24 to Sunday, September 5, 2021. Team Canada includes 128 athletes competing in 18 sports.
Throughout the duration of the Games, CBC will offer live daily broadcasts totalling 68 hours of television coverage including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Hosted by veteran broadcaster Scott Russell, CBC’s broadcast schedule features three live shows per day, Monday-Saturday: Paralympic Primetime, Paralympic Late Night and Paralympic Afternoon, with daytime and evening shows airing on Sundays. Four-time Paralympic medallist in Para swimming, Summer Mortimer, joins Russell in-studio as special analyst for select events, and CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux is the reporter on the ground in Tokyo. Broadcast partners Sportsnet and AMIwill also offer regular coverage of key competitions. Described video will be offered on all of CBC’s Daytime and Prime Time television coverage, and on the simulcast digital live-streams of live broadcasts, provided by Descriptive Video Works.
In addition, CBC will offer more than 950 hours of live streaming content via the free CBC Gem streaming service, CBC’s dedicated Tokyo 2020 website (cbc.ca/tokyo2020) and the CBC Sports app for iOS andAndroid devices. Twenty-one disciplines from 19 sports will be featured, including: Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, Para cycling (road and track), football 5-a-side, goalball, Para judo, sitting volleyball, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis, Para canoe, Para rowing, Para equestrian, Para archery and shooting Para sport. Highlights will be available for Para powerlifting, Para taekwondo and wheelchair fencing.
The excitement officially begins on Tuesday, August 24 at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony, hosted by Scott Russell and wheelchair racing legend, Senator Chantal Peticlerc. The Opening Ceremony will be presented on CBC TV with closed captioning and described video, and streaming coverage will also include American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation. A special Prime Time broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will air later that day at 7 p.m. local time.
For CBC’s complete schedule of events, click here.
