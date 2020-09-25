Entertainment: CBC begins production on Season 5 of Workin' Moms

According to a recent press release, principal photography has begun on the fifth season of CBC’s bold and irreverent original comedy WORKIN’ MOMS.
The series, created by Catherine Reitman (Black-ish, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), looks at the polarizing and unexpected realities of the lives of a group of friends - all working moms - and their partners, as they’ve adjusted to life as parents. Production will continue in and around Toronto through late November for a winter 2021 premiere on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service.
“We are beyond grateful to be back in production, particularly given the unusual circumstances we are living in,” said Reitman in the same release. “The response to Workin’ Moms around the world has been truly touching and we’ve never felt more motivated to provide our audience with some laughter and escape.”
Season five of WORKIN’ MOMS continues to explore careers, motherhood and the delicate balance of having it all. Kate is inspired by a formidable new client, but could it cost her everything she’s worked for? Anne leaves Kate and her old life behind, as she, Lionel and the family move to Calgary. While Frankie easily steps into a leadership role at work, she struggles to find a connection with baby Solomon at home. Meanwhile, Jenny realizes her relationship with MCP could have more strings attached than she thought. The women embark on new chapters of their lives, while striving to maintain their friendships, careers, and parenting goals.
Earlier this month, Catherine Reitman was recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media with two Gracie Awards for WORKIN’ MOMS - one for Best Lead Actress, Comedy and one for Best Direction, Comedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.