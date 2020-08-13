Entertainment: CBC announces robust fall 2020 original podcast slate

A recent press release announced CBC Podcasts’ extensive roster for fall 2020. The upcoming collection features 15 podcasts across a range of genres, including: new investigative series BRAINWASHED, exploring secret government mind control experiments; historical series RECALL: HOW TO START A REVOLUTION, shedding light on a tumultuous time in Canadian history; PARTY LINES: PARTY IN THE U.S.A., a weekly examination of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election; POP CHAT, an entertaining and lively roundtable discussion about pop culture; SICKBOY, an honest and humorous take on chronic illness; SEAT AT THE TABLE, an in-depth conversation between friends, with a focus on personal experiences around the Black Lives Matter movement; and TONY HO, a bite-sized sketch series featuring the award-winning eponymous comedy troupe.
“Our goal at CBC Podcasts is to reflect and share the diverse stories of contemporary Canada, but our appeal goes well beyond our borders,” said Arif Noorani, Executive Producer of CBC Podcasts, in the same release. “We’re pleased to offer up this smart, timely and relevant mix of podcasts for Fall 2020 that will appeal to audiences of all ages, to appease any mood. Whether you’re interested in getting up to speed on politics, exploring deeply personal approaches to health and equality, learning about the opaque histories of Canada and the U.S., or taking a break from the news cycle altogether with comedy sketches and pop culture conversations, there truly is something for everyone.”
All of the series premiering as part of CBC Podcasts’ Fall 2020 line-up can be found on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available.
