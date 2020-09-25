Entertainment: CBC announces fall 2020 premiere dates for new and returning series

According to a press release, CBC announced broadcast and streaming premiere dates for its fall 2020 slate of new and returning original programming, spanning 1300 new hours and 24 series that showcase distinct perspectives and voices Canadian audiences won’t find anywhere else. The new fall primetime schedule launches Monday, October 5th on CBC TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
Mondays: Beginning October 5th, new thriller THE SOUNDS kicks off the Monday night drama lineup, followed by Season 2 of acclaimed drama series PURE.
Tuesdays: Beginning October 6th, CBC’s hit Tuesday night comedy lineup returns with the final season of BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, followed by new seasons of STILL STANDING, THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES and CATASTROPHE.
Wednesdays: Beginning October 7th, highly anticipated drama TRICKSTER debuts after making its World Premiere at TIFF 2020, preceded by the Canadian premiere of the new international version of WAR OF THE WORLDS.
Thursdays: Beginning October 15th, BATTLE OF THE BLADES returns to the ice, followed by the 15th season of DRAGONS’ DEN in a reinvented Den as entrepreneurs deal with COVID-19 challenges, launching October 22.
Fridays: Beginning October 9th, new seasons of MARKETPLACE and YOU CAN’T ASK THAT premiere followed by LANDSCAPE ARTIST OF THE YEAR CANADA, hosted by Sook-Yin Lee and featuring top Canadian artists in a battle of the brushes. The landmark 60th anniversary season of THE NATURE OF THINGS with David Suzuki begins November 6.
Sundays: Beginning October 18th, the groundbreaking documentary series ENSLAVED led by Samuel L. Jackson debuts, following the premiere of a new TV adaptation of CBC Radio’s BECAUSE NEWS hosted by Gavin Crawford.
Weeknights: Beginning Thanksgiving Monday, October 12th, FAMILY FEUD CANADA returns for an all-new season with Canadian families and host Gerry Dee.
CBC Gem Exclusives this fall include acclaimed Radio-Canada original series C’EST COMME ÇA QUE JE T’AIME (HAPPILY MARRIED)on Wednesday, September 16th, and the exclusive Canadian premiere of Season 2 of Emmy™-nominated comedy series PEN15 on Friday, October 16. The complete list of new titles streaming on CBC Gem in September is available here.
Reflecting and reframing a range of perspectives at the heart of the Canadian experience, original CBC Films premiering on CBC Gem this fall include THE DISAPPEARANCE AT CLIFTON HILL directed by Albert Shin (October 2); AMERICAN WOMAN directed by Semi Chellas (October 16), and RED SNOW directed by Marie Clements (October 23).
CBC KIDS
With a new fall lineup launching this week, CBC continues to entertain and inform young Canadians with trusted original programming including THE ADVENTURES OF PADDINGTON, a new version of a familiar bear featuring the voice of Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns); heartwarming CBC/Radio-Canada original series REMY & BOO about a girl and her robot; and quirky comedy LOVE MONSTER based on the bestselling series of books by Rachel Bright.
