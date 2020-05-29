Entertainment: CBC Announces 2020-21 programming slate including 1300 new hours for TV this fall

CBC revealed its 2020-21 slate of original programming, led by a strong fall schedule featuring 1300 new hours for television spanning 22 new and returning series across all genres, in a recent media release.
"These remarkable times have strengthened the truly unique role CBC serves as Canada's most-trusted media brand, with record audiences turning to us for news and entertainment on all platforms in recent months," said Barbara Williams, Executive Vice-President of CBC, in the same release. "Looking ahead to fall and beyond, CBC is committed to serving Canadians across the country as no other broadcaster can by delivering distinct new programming and perspectives audiences won't find anywhere else. This includes both new and returning series and a confirmed fall schedule that responds to emerging trends for more entertainment and escapism, along with storytelling that offers inspiration, comfort and connection to others."
ENSLAVED (6x60 Documentary, Associated Producers/A CBC Gem and documentary channel co-production with Epix in the United States) is a blue-chip documentary series led by Samuel L. Jackson and directed by Canadian filmmaker Simcha Jacobovici (The Naked Archaeologist) that charts the history of slavery through underwater archaeology. The series coincides with the 400-year anniversary of the first African brought to the New World as a slave, and will retrace the harrowing sea voyage that brought millions to a life of slavery. ENSLAVED is produced by Felix Golubev and Ric Bienstock and executive produced by Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Jackson, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Simcha Jacobovici and Yaron Niski. International distribution by Fremantle.
ORANGEVILLE PREP (6x30 Factual, Orangeville Hoops Inc.) is a character-driven factual series that offers an inside look at the competitive, high-pressure world of basketball’s most successful preparatory program. Tucked away on farmland in Orangeville, Ontario lies the sport’s best kept secret - The Athlete Institute (AI). This high school basketball program has produced more Division 1 College and NBA players in the last five years than any other program in the world.
THE SOUNDS (8x60 Drama, Canada/New Zealand co-production, Shaftesbury and South Pacific Pictures) is a striking take on the relationship-driven thriller. Welcome to Pelorus Sounds, New Zealand – the sleepy settlement where nothing, including the visiting Cabbotts, is quite what it seems. Grieving wives, cheating husbands, epic embezzlement and historic crime all collide to weave a complicated web stretching through the Sounds’ hidden valleys and deep waters. Created by New Zealand-based author Sarah-Kate Lynch and directed by Peter Stebbings (Frankie Drake Mysteries, The Disappearance), the series stars Rachelle Lefevre (Mary Kills People, Under the Dome) as Maggie Cabbott and Matt Whelan (Narcos, The Luminaries) as Tom Cabbott.
TRICKSTER (6x60 Drama, Streel Films and Sienna Films) is based on the best-selling novel Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson, with CBC confirming today that it has been renewed for a second season. Starring newcomer Joel Oulette, this unique series is created by award-winning filmmaker Michelle Latimer (RISE, Nuuca) and Tony Elliott (Orphan Black), and directed by Latimer. Oulette plays Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water, holding down an after-school job and selling ecstasy to support his partying mom, Maggie (Crystle Lightning), who self-medicates an undiagnosed mental illness, and his unemployable dad, Phil (Craig Lauzon) and his new girlfriend. But when Jared starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters— his already chaotic life is turned upside down. Additional cast includes Kalani Queypo (Jamestown), Anna Lambe (The Grizzlies), Joel Thomas Hynes (Little Dog), Gail Maurice (Cardinal) and Georgina Lightning (Blackstone).
WAR OF THE WORLDS (8x60 Drama, UK/France, Urban Myth Films in association with StudioCanal and Fox Networks Group), CBC will offer the exclusive Canadian premiere of this new series written and created by BAFTA award-winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Merlin), based on the timeless story by H.G. Wells and starring Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment), Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey), and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People). When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extraterrestrial life. Further contact comes quickly, and within days, mankind is all but wiped out by a devastating attack; pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.
SERIES RETURNING THIS FALL:
BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW (Season 5, Frantic Films) - Finale Season
BATTLE OF THE BLADES (Season 6, Insight Productions)
Following its remergence on the ice last year that reached over 1.5 million Canadians each episode, the factual hit will return this fall.**
CATASTROPHE (Seasons 3 and 4, UK) Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s acclaimed comedy about the strange business of marriage and parenthood continues with new seasons.
DRAGONS’ DEN (Season 15, CBC)
FAMILY FEUD CANADA (Season 2, Zone 3/Fremantle)
Following its inaugural season that reached 2.6 million viewers each week with a nightly average audience of over half a million including 30 percent in the key 25-54 demo, the hit series hosted by Gerry Dee is confirmed to return four nights per week this fall with 104 new episodes as a nationwide virtual search for new Canadian families now begins.***
THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW (Season 10, Love Productions)
HA!IFAX COMEDY FEST (Season 24, Pilot Light Productions)
JUST FOR LAUGHS: GALAS (Just For Laughs TV)
MARKETPLACE (Season 48, CBC News)
THE NATIONAL (CBC News, ongoing)
THE NATURE OF THINGS (Season 60)
The landmark 60th season of THE NATURE OF THINGS will kick off with STATE OF THE PLANET, a unique documentary featuring a one-on-one conversation between David Suzuki and Sir David Attenborough that takes the pulse of our planet and asks whether humans can change their ways in time.
PURE (Season 2, Two East Productions/Cineflix)
ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC GAMES (Season 6, CBC Sports)
STILL STANDING (Season 6, Frantic Films)
THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES (Season 28, Wildbrain)
YOU CAN’T ASK THAT (Season 2, Pixcom)
