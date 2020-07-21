Entertainment: Canada Reads Day 1

The Canada Reads debates, originally scheduled for the end of March but postponed due to the pandemic, kicked off today. Unlike like every other year, the debates are not in front of a live studio audience and two of the panelists are joining the debates virtually.
The first day is usually the toughest day and this year was no exception. Between introductions of the panelists and books, and the opening and closing statements, day one holds little time for debate. This year’s theme is about finding the one book to bring Canada into focus. Most of the debate time was largely spent looking at Corey Doctorow’s Radicalized. The book comprises of four short novellas, tackling the themes of giant tech, police brutality, health care and a pandemic. With everything that has taken place globally in the past four months, it seemed that the idea of what Canada needs to focus on may have changed dramatically. Defender Akil Augustine came out strong tying Radicalized to all the events that we are experiencing here in Canada and abroad, and pointing out that we as a nation are not isolated and need to fight these issues as well. The rest of the panel however, felt that the book doesn’t bring Canada into focus because the stories are all set in America. After a much heated debate, Radicalize was eliminate by a vote of 3-2.
The Canada Reads debates will take place from July 20-23 at 11am, and are live streamed on the CBC website. They are hosted by Ali Hassan.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
