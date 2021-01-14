Entertainment: Canada Reads 2021

Canada Reads returns this year for its 20th edition, with the debates taking place March 8-11. This year the theme is “one book to transport us”. It seems very fitting to have such a theme during a year where we could all us a little escape from reality.
For those who are unfamiliar with Canada Reads, it is CBC's annual battle of the books where five books go head-to-head in a competition to become the one book all Canadians should read.
The books are each defended by a Canadian personality and Ali Hassan returns for the fifth time to host and moderate the debates.
The five books and defenders for 2021 are:
-Butter Honey Pig Bread by Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press) defended by Roger Mooking
-Two Trees Make a Forest by Jessica J. Lee (Hamish Hamilton) defended by Scott Helman
-The Midnight Bargain by C.L Polk (Erewhon Books) defended by Rosey Edeh
-Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots (William Morrow) defended by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
-Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) defended Devery Jacobs
Once again I will challenge myself to read all five books in time for the debates, and I will post my reviews. I hope you will join me in discovering five great Canadian reads. Happy reading!
I previously reviewed Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots in November.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
