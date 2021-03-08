Entertainment: Butter Honey Pig Bread review

Have you ever finished a book only to slowly exhale the breath you didn’t realize you had been holding? That is the effect that Francesca Ekwuyasi’s debut novel Butter Honey Pig Bread had on me. This novel brings us a beautifully woven story about twin sisters and their mother, as it jumps between various moments in their lives. Taiye and Kehinde were as close as any twins could be until a trauma cracks a silent divide between them. The story then spans over years and continents as they attempt to live a life without one another. After being apart for a decade the sisters find themselves back in Lagos, with their mother Kambirinachi, who believes herself to be a non-human spirit. The three women then work to reconcile their relationships.
In terms of this year’s Canada Reads theme of being transported, Butter Honey Pig Bread definetly does just that. From Lagos to London and then to Halifax, Ekwuyasi transports the reader to all these locations.
This was my final read from the Canada Reads shortlist and ended up being my personal favourite to win the 2021 competition. It was a book that I simply didn’t want to put down and a story that I didn’t want to end.
The Canada Reads debates take place from March 8-11 at 11am, ET. You can tune in live online via CBC Books, as well as on CBC Radio. CBC TV will air the debates at 1pm.
