Entertainment: Books full of Disney magic

This is the time of the year when I usually start making lists and packing for Christmas at Walt Disney World. Over the course of the holidays we like to camp at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, cramming into our travel trailer for two weeks of uninterrupted family time. This year of course, things are different and the trip has been cancelled, but that hasn’t stopped me from finding ways to bring the Disney Magic home. Thanks to Simon and Schuster, we have two great new books that have brought Disney nostalgia, along with new discoveries, and the smells of the parks into our house.
When you think about visiting an amusement park the last thing that comes to mind is great food. The exception of course would be Disney parks, where the food is every bit a part of the experience. Whenever we visit Disney we have our go-to restaurants, along with our go-to snacks that we look forward to during the months, weeks and days leading up to our trip. Thankfully, “The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” by Ashley Craft brings us 100 Disney inspired recipes that bring us a taste of ‘home’. Recipes in this book include Dole Whip, Mickey Pretzels and the ever so popular turkey leg. The biggest home run in my house were the Pandora inspired Cheeseburger Steamed Pods, paired with Mr. Kamal’s french fries. Though my children did polish off the churros within minutes!
Another piece of Disney magic is Susan Veness’ “The Hidden Magic of Walt Disney World, 3rd Edition”. The book includes over 600 secrets of Walt Disney World’s four theme parks. Being a Disney regular, I wasn’t sure how much of this book would contain facts that I didn’t already know, but boy was I was wrong! Turns out, even regulars like our family miss out on so many details within the parks, because there are so many and everything you see, hear and smell is by design. Thanks to this fantastic book we now have new details to look out for and to discover once we can safely return to our home away from home.
The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook by Ashley Craft, and The Hidden Magic of Walt Disney World 3rd Edition by Susan Veness, both published by Simon and Schuster, are available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.