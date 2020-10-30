Entertainment: Anxious People

“This story is about a lot of things but mostly about idiots. So it needs saying from the onset that it’s always very easy to declare that other people are idiots, but only if you forget how idiotically difficult being human is.”
We’ve all seen those memes on social media that refer to ‘being done with adulting’. They give us a slight giggle as we shake our head in agreement that life can be hard. One day you’re a carefree child with little responsibility, and the next you have bills, jobs and people relying on us. There’s no manual for life and so we constantly question and doubt ourselves. If any of what I am saying rings true, then Anxious People by Fredrik Backman is the book for you. Backman’s latest comedic novel in an exploration in raw humanity. Make no mistake, very heavy topics are discussed in this novel, including suicide and depression (national and provincial helpline information is provided at the end of the book). The story is riddled with plot twists that cause you to stop and question why you made the assumptions that you did and why you’re surprised, which is a specialty of Backman’s. The beauty of this book is the way that it makes you realize how we’re never really alone in this human experience. We all go through ups and downs in our lives, whether it be in work, love or family, and as lonely and isolating these experiences might seem in the moment, if we were to just talk to our friends and family we would understand that we’re not alone. This book was timely in its release during a pandemic, when we all feel disconnected more that usual, but it serves as a great reminder of the importance of human connection.
If you’re feeling alone, reach out and talk to somebody, be it friends, family or a helpline.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.