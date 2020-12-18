Entertainment: All About Us

I must confess, I am a sucker for holiday movies. Every year once Halloween has come and gone I start watching anything holiday related, from Hallmark movies to animated classics, I can’t get enough. So it goes without saying that I was quite excited to get my hands on Tom Ellen’s latest novel All About Us. Ellen brings us yet another re-imagining of the Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, set in modern day 2020 (well, a 2020 with no pandemic). The story follows Ben, a self deprecating grouch who finds himself at a crossroad, both in his career and in his marriage. A chance encounter at a pub however, gives Ben an unexpected chance to revisit ghosts from Christmas past, allowing him to get a fresh perspective on various moments in his life that lead him to his crossroad. Even though the main focus of this novel is Ben’s marriage, and the nagging doubts over an old flame, the visits to past moments also allows Ben to delve into various other relationships, that with his parents and his closest friends.
All About Us is the perfect book to curl up with over this holiday season. While we’re all spending our holidays on a social pause, this novel brings us the perfect opportunity to sit back and take a closer look at our own relationships, and to bring new appreciation for our loved ones.
All About Us, published by Harper Collins, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.