Entertainment: Alexandra Damiani named Artistic Director of BJM - Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal

Marie-Joëlle Tremblay, General Manager, and the entire board of directors of BJM-Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal recently announced via media release the appointment of Alexandra Damiani as the company’s new Artistic Director. She succeeds Louis Robitaille, who assumed the role with rigour and passion for 23 years. She will take up the torch in June, as the company continues its artistic evolution.
By joining BJM, Damiani brings along with her a vast network of international connections and a reputation for generosity and artistic excellence
During her 10 years with New York’s Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet (2005-2015), first as ballet mistress and then as artistic director, Damiani had the opportunity to work with and present a wide variety of contemporary dance languages by internationally renowned choreographers, such as Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Crystal Pite and Hofesh Schecter. Damiani also presented the company in major cities and international festivals, including at the Lyon Biennale in France and at Sadler’s Wells in London.
Damiani is a multidisciplinary artist who has been sharing her expertise with the world of film, television and advertising for many years. Her credits include playing the ballet mistress in Darren Aronofsky’s cult film Black Swan and working alongside Tanisha Scott on Cardi B’s performance for the 2019 BET Awards. Damiani is also passionate about training the young dancers of tomorrow and has excellent connections with highly regarded institutions like Jacob’s Pillow and The Juilliard School.
Originally from France, Damiani trained in classical dance at the Geneva Dance Center, and later in the French capital with teachers from the Paris Opera Ballet. After winning the jeune ballet d'Aquitaine de Bordeaux competition in France, she received a scholarship to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in the US. She began her career as a dancer-performer in New York where she danced as a soloist with Donald Byrd/The Group and with the company Complexions, directed by Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson. Her career continued in Montreal with the RUBBERBANDance company and later with the Ballets Jazz de Montreal under the direction of Louis Robitaille (2002-2005).
“I have experienced the values of this company first-hand, where the personality and individuality of each dancer is respected, and where quality of work goes hand-in-hand with a desire to make dance accessible to all," Alexandra Damiani said in the same release. "I’m honoured to take over from Louis Robitaille and will ensure that the company is a mirror of our society today, with all its complexities, challenges and differences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.