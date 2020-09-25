Entertainment: 16th Montreal International Black Film Festival features 120 films from 30 countries

Canada’s biggest Black Film Festival, the Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF), has unveiled the programming for its 16th edition. Created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, MIBFF returns for a meaningful 16th edition that promises to inspire through a strong, diverse, and bold programming, available entirely ONLINE across Canada and around the world, which highlights important topics such as the environment, immigration, music, human rights, women’s rights, systemic racism, LGBTQ identity and Black Lives Matter.
The Festival will open on Wednesday, September 23rd at 7pm with a Canadian film, Sergio Navarretta’s The Cuban starring Louis Gossett Jr. Then at 11p,, 120 uncut films from 30 countries, will be available ONLINE until October 4th. This year’s edition will close with Sonia Lowman’s Black Boys, produced by NFL New Orleans Saints’ safety Malcolm Jenkins. All Access Passes – giving access to the whole film selection ONLINE - are available for purchase for only $49 at the Festival’s website.
“The mission of the Montreal International Black Film Festival has always been to foster diversity off and on screen while opening our eyes to Black realities through rich and daring films from around the globe. This historic 2020 Online edition highlights the tales and events that have challenged conventions, left a distinctive mark on our times, and changed how we see the world. We feel privileged to be able to amplify the voices of more Black Filmmakers at such an important time in our history.” Said Fabienne Colas, President and Founder of the MIBFF, said in an official press release.
The Festival programming features a record of 120 films from 30 countries including Canada, Haiti, South Africa, USA, France, Colombia, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Brazil, UK, Martinique, Burkina Faso, Spain, Senegal, Italy, Kenya and more. Some of this year’s must-see films are: Back of the Moon, Binti, Lusala, The Cuban, The Last Tree, We are the Heat, Black Boys, Kenbe Fem, Mrs. F, T Gros, Land of Dry Bones and more.
Visit montrealblackfilm.com for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.