Engelbert Humperdinck, and how I became a fan for life

If anyone had told me four years ago that I would be driving up from Massachusetts to Montréal (and then Gatineau) to see two concerts by Engelbert Humperdinck, I would have laughed and said, “Who the heck is that?” But that’s just what I did a few weekends ago. Because, you see, in December four years ago, a year after my Mom died, things were not going well for me, and I was not in a very good place. I asked her for a sign that things would get better, and I heard her voice say the sign was in the living room.

I thought I had lost it completely, but what did I have to lose. After some searching, I found that sign in a stack of my vinyl records collection. Stuck in between two 33 LPs was a 45. I looked at that record and saw the name. Yes, it was Engelbert Humperdinck.

When I put it on the turntable, I liked what I heard. Then memories came flooding back. I remembered how much my Mom loved Engelbert when I was a little girl. This was her sign. The record was one of hers from 1967. Things did indeed get better, and because of Engelbert, I made it out of that dreadful day when I didn’t care if I was alive or dead.

So, I literally owe my life to this man, and became a fan for life. On that day, I made a promise that I would offer my unconditional support to the man that I have the utmost respect and heartfelt love for, and that I would support him in any and every way possible. So that, in a nutshell, is how I ended up in Canada that weekend.

Flash-forward to Friday night, November 11, 2022.

On a gray, rainy evening, the atmosphere inside Place des Arts was anything but. The audience was abuzz, in anticipation of a night of music by their favourite — Engelbert Humperdinck. But as the band started their intro and the giant screen displayed pictures of Engelbert through the years, you could hear a pin drop …until Engelbert entered stage right. The audience was on its feet and cheering loudly as he opened with Funny How Time Slips Away.

As the evening continued, Enge — as his fans affectionately call him — sang many of the classic songs that have brought him international fame. Il Mondo, Am I That Easy to Forget, The Last Waltz, and many others, brought delight to everyone in attendance. And it was amazing to see many young people there. They are part of a new generation of fans who have come to realize just how great Engelbert is, due to the fact that his song, A Man Without Love — that he originally recorded 54 years ago — was recently featured in the Marvel series, Moon Knight.

Humperdinck had complete command of the stage as he sang and danced his way deeper into the hearts of his fans. As he took off his tux jacket to My Wife, The Dancer, the ladies swooned. And when he introduced his band to Old Time Rock and Roll, and swiveled his hips, they loved it.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Engelbert recently released a new single, The First, The Last, My Everything, and he put his own spin on the song, singing it with a country flare. When he donned a black cowboy hat as he sang and danced, the crowd went wild. They applauded, cheered and danced along with him. The song is just one of the many that are on his soon-to-be-released new album.

Humperdinck also sang two more cuts from the new album. The first, a cover of The BeeGees first big hit, How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, brought tears to the eyes of many. But that mood changed when he sang the other new cut, a cover of Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.

Enge sang several more wonderful songs, including one that has become a new fan favourite, Everywhere I Go. He wrote the song about 30 years ago, for his darling wife Patricia. He dedicated it to her, as he said that she is now watching from Heaven. As he sang it, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Humperdinck also performed a medley of some of his early classic songs, including this author’s favourite, There Goes My Everything (the aforementioned record of my dearly departed Mom’s that I found in December 2018). Enge invited the audience to sing along, and they certainly enjoyed doing it.

But of course, no night would be complete without the song that launched Humperdinck’s career into the stratosphere — Release Me. The song is 55 years old, but it’s as fresh as if it was yesterday. And it is most assuredly a well-loved song by all.

After he finished Release Me, Enge left the stage. But with the audience wanting more, he returned to close out the show with For the Good Times. He sat centre stage as he sang the first couple of verses, then got up to shake hands with his fans who had gathered around the front of the stage. Those fortunate enough to receive a handshake were treated to one of the warmest ones ever.

Engelbert then donned a bright red boxer’s robe with Engel and Bert printed in gold letters across the back and tossed out some of his famous renowned red hankies. The folks who caught those have a physical memory for the ages.

As the band finished playing the song, the audience got ready to exit the theater. They were filled with heartwarming memories that will never fade. So, as they left the building and went into the rainy night, their spirits were buoyed, as they look forward to Engelbert returning to them again.

LuAnn Thibodeau is a native and lifelong resident of Massachusetts. An accountant by education and trade, she loves writing as a side gig. She has written for newspapers in Massachusetts, as well as for Worcester and Boston magazines. Recently, a short story that she wrote was published in an anthology. She resides with the boss of the family, her lovable orange feline, Miss Minion.

