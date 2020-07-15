Drive-ins reign during days of distancing

I think the first drive-in movie I ever saw was Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. My dad drove us all off island one random early summer night and my sister and I had no idea where we were going. Then suddenly we arrived at a remote location with these big old-looking projection screens sticking out like a sore thumb.
“How do we hear the movie,” I asked me dad.
He explained to me that we could listen though the car speakers because they used a radio station to broadcast the audio. My mind was blown.
After that, going to the drive-in became a summer tradition for my family but it was something we’d only do on vacation in Prince Edward Island because there was almost nowhere left to go around Montreal for English movies.
Despite the many roadblocks that 2020 has thrown at us, it may well also be remembered as the year where the drive-in format had its proper resurgence – and not just for movies either. Because the format meshes so well with the encouraged practice of social distancing, we’ve seen drive-in entertainment events spring up all over the world.
In Montreal, the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre has taken residence in a lot at the intersection of Décarie and Highway 40 and is equipped to host movies, live bands, comedy shows and more.
I went by last Thursday when co-creators Adam Bultz (C3 Events) and Lorne Levitt (Total Events) presented a special 20th anniversary screening of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous. The doors opened at 6 p.m. and there was pre-show entertainment courtesy DJ Donald Lauture and musical artist Shaharah.
Ahead of the event, I was skeptical that the film would start at the advertised time of 7:15 p.m. because, from my experience, it needs to be dark before the movie can start at a drive-in. However, I was surprised to find out that these screenings are not projection-based and instead make use of a huge LED screen. This meant the movie could in fact start on time and be visible to all even though the sun was still up.
Everyone was appropriately distanced, whether they were sitting in their car or in front of their car on a camping chair. Traditional movie snacks were made available but for those who wanted something closer to an actual meal, there were also food trucks courtesy of Lucille’s and Java U.
It was great night overall made even better by the almost complete absence of mosquitos or any other bugs (which is one of the only things that I don’t like about the traditional drive-in experience).
For more information about the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre and upcoming events, visit Driveinmtl.com/
