Dr. Mitch Shulman: Are there pros and cons to being a weekend warrior?

Being sedentary is not good. The human body needs to move. Spending hours every day chained to a desk and then being too exhausted in the evening to do anything but collapse on the couch playing video games, going on-line, or watching TV is bad for you.

The first step to better health is to minimize the time that you are sedentary. If you need to, set a timer, but every 20 minutes or so, if you’re seated get up, stretch and spend 20 seconds looking at least 20 feet off into the distance. Then when you restart the work try to do it in a different position than before. Take advantage of any opportunity to get up and walk somewhere.

Do water coolers still exist post COVID?

Next, schedule exercise. The same way that you set aside time to eat, set aside time for exercise. A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine may help you. The researchers used data from over 350,000 people and followed them for approximately 10 years. They discovered that if you crammed all your exercise into two days, or spread it out over a longer time frame, the benefits to your health were effectively the same. Both groups were less likely to die for any reason than people who didn’t exercise.

How much exercise is enough to see this benefit? Those guidelines haven’t changed. You need to aim for at least 150 cumulative minutes of moderate activity (for example, a brisk walk, playing doubles tennis) or at least 75 minutes of vigorous activity (like running, weight training) to see the maximum benefit. You can go for a walk every day at lunch or play hockey one or two nights a week, both will benefit you.

A warning is appropriate, however. If you haven’t been active, to immediately go full out is not wise. You need to gradually build up to weekend warrior status. In fact, I would suggest that you gradually expand your aerobic capacity and flexibility before you hit the ice or start tournament-level tennis. Whatever the activity, if it’s something that you haven’t done for a while, start slowly and focus on form, flexibility, and recovery. But the good news is that you can quickly start to reap the health benefits.

One last suggestion: do try to take advantage of the weather to spend as much time as you can outdoors. If your lunchtime walks or weekend warrior basketball games are outdoors, they will bring you additional benefits. Exercise has been shown to improve not just our physical health by reducing our weight, decreasing our blood pressure, and reducing the risk of diabetes, but it also has a very positive effect on our mental health. If you spend time outdoors that benefit is even greater. Spending time seeing trees and sky is good for you and this benefit accrues even in the city. You can certainly take advantage of our parks and forests, but even lawns, shrubs and flower beds will bring significant benefits.

Thank goodness for the great opportunities the summer and fall provide to get outside.

Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.