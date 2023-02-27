Disney on Ice makes Frozen and Encanto come alive March 2-5

For the first time ever, Disney on Ice puts the spotlight on two of Disney’s most popular movies: Frozen and Encanto. Running from March 2-5 at the Bell Centre, Olaf the snowman will take spectators on an adventure in Arendelle while Mirabel narrates a tale with the Madrigal family in Colombia as they try to save their magical casita. Other well-known characters from the two movies, like Sven, Kristoff, and Tia Pepa, will join in, along with fan-favourites such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.
Cassandra Ablack is 24 years old and was born and raised in Toronto. She has a starring role as Isabela from En Canto. It’s her second tour with Disney on Ice. Last year she was an ensemble skater and a first understudy for a lead. Although she plays one of the main characters, she admitted to getting a bit of a late start in the sport of figure skating.
“I had been doing dance since I was young, including tap, jazz, hip hop, modern, and contemporary,” she said. “Both of my parents are from Guyana, and my mom put me in skating to just learn it. She figured if we lived in Canada, it was good to know how to skate. And I hated it. I would just lie on the ice. She definitely didn’t expect that I’d continue to skate. I started watching competitions and went to a Disney on Ice show when I was 10 years old, and I saw Jasmine [from Aladdin]. Since then, I wanted to be her and skate the show. And now that I’m here, it’s really a dream come true.
Ablack said that when she was given the role of Isabela she was thrilled because she was familiar with both the movie and the character. “As soon as the movie came out, I saw it. When I heard the news that I got the main role, I was so excited. I knew the character and I knew that I looked similar to her, and I felt that I could relate to her really well. She goes through some of the same things that I’ve gone through in my own life.”
While it’s exciting playing a main role in the Disney on Ice show, the biggest motivating factor for Ablack is the reaction from the young crowd. “It’s the most amazing feeling: you go out there and you realize that you get to play characters they feel are real,” she said. “The kids look up to these characters and you can see the excitement. They are so wrapped up in the magic that is going on on the ice. They are calling your character’s name and waving. It is very heartwarming. It’s the most amazing feeling to be a part of that.”
