Coming up at the Pointe-Claire Cultural Centre, Stewart Hall

On Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m., Stewart Hall welcomes Ori Dagan Celebrates 100 Years of Nat King Cole.

The year 2019 marked the centennial of the birth of Nat King Cole, who popularized some classic songs such as “Unforgettable”, “Mona Lisa”, “Nature Boy”, “Route 66”, and “When I Fall in Love”, among others. Ori Dagan and his musicians celebrate the life and musical heritage through ingenious arrangements imbued with this “velvet” touch that made him famous.

The show features Ori Dagan on vocals and piano; Julien Bradley-Combs on guitar; and Leighton Harrell on double bass.

Free, but telephone reservation required. Contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774.

Blues Delight comes to Stewart Hall on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Blues Delight is five seasoned blues veterans who fan the flames and ignite the “12 bars of the blues” with their enthusiasm and intensity. The blues, the real thing, original, energetic, carried off by crazy joyrides through the pentatonic scale! Guests at major Eastern Canada festivals, they have received nominations for the Lys Blues as well as the prestigious Maple Blues awards in Toronto. They invite blues fans to warm up their souls to the passionate sounds of the fiery “blue notes”.

The band includes Vincent Beaulne on vocals and guitar; Gilles Schetagne on drums; Marco Desgagné on bass; Laurent Trudel on vocals, guitar, harmonica, and banjo; and Dave Turner on saxophone.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. it’s time for Théàtre Magique.

In this Hugues Pomerleau production, with performance in French for kids ages 4 to 8, a magician takes children on a journey through a zany and unusual world that appeals to the imagination. There are funny assistants, like Pika the snake who makes all the children laugh, Zora the robot who performs magic, dances and jokes around. It’s a funny and magical show that encourages children to participate in the sweet madness of this whimsical magician artist.

An amazingly entertaining and dramatic show!

