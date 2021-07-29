Comic Derek Seguin back to wearing pants again

I recently spoke with Montreal-based stand up comic Derek Seguin prior to the shows he was set to perform at this year’s Just for Laughs MONTREAL festival. A personal favourite of mine, and many others, Seguin has made me laugh every time I have heard or seen him, be it live, on TV, or on his seemingly regular spot on CBC Radio’s, The Debaters.

A winner of a few years back of Sirius XM’s Canada’s Top Comic competition, Seguin’s latest album, PanDerek - 1st Wave, was nominated this year for a Juno Award in the Comedy Album of the Year category.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity, but note that since the entire thing was interspersed with laughter, multiply the times I insert (Laughs) by a factor of 10. Oh, and Seguin, a francophone with Irish roots, is famous for his salty use Franglais, a colourful mixture of French and English. Some of those passages will be in italic.

The Suburban: First of all, congratulations on the Juno Award nomination. Now, who the f**k is this winner, Jacob Samuel?

Derek Seguin: (Hearty laugh). He's very funny. He's out of Vancouver. I think he has another skill, as a cartoonist, and he's been doing comedy for five or six years. But it was such an honour and a cool thing to be nominated for Juno that when I didn't win — a.k.a. when he won — I literally had no disappointment. It was like, this was such a cool thing to be part of all this. But in retrospect, now that I've had time to swallow it and everything, I guess it would have been great to win. But I think for him it will mean new opportunities, so it will have a greater positive effect on his life and career than it probably would have on mine.

The Suburban: I saw that your girlfriend dolled up your house for that evening.

Seguin: Yeah, and the police showed up and everything. (Laughs) We almost got busted by the COVID police because I think we had 13 people in the yard and were only allowed to have eight. But I charmed my way out of it. (Laughs) Actually, I think we had 14 people, but I had one buddy who kept moving around so he would never get counted properly.

The Suburban: So how long did you go between stage shows during the pandemic?

Seguin: I think I was among the lucky ones. March 20 of last year is when I recorded that Juno album. I didn't know it at the time but that was my last show until early October, out west in Calgary and Vancouver when they thought they were above it all. (Laughs) So they opened up for, like, 10 minutes, and in those 10 minutes I was able to go out there. I did two weekends in early October and then the whole country shut back down and there was nothing again until just a few weeks ago.

The Suburban: Talk about your virtual shows and how you kept your comedic voice during your time away from live performances.

Seguin: Well, once things shut down in March I was afraid because I know myself. I've been doing this for 16 years and if I go too long, like two to three weeks without doing a show, I become pas du monde, intolerable, you know, a dick head. So I'm like, ostie, I have to do something.

Then a corporate client asked me if I would do a show on Zoom, and I’m like, que c'est ca, Zoom? Tsé? But then I did it and I was like, ‘Oh, why can't I just do this for fun? Just tell all my fans that I'm going to do this thing, so I did it. My girlfriend said I was the first one to do it in Canada. I think it was on March 29 or something. But after doing the corporate thing, I said I don't want this giant, four-page Brady Bunch look. So I limited it to one screen with 25 people on Zoom, and then every ticket that sold after that was sent to YouTube Live. I didn't know if anybody would come at the time but right out of the gates it was so successful that I ended up doing 10 more of them during the pandemic.

The Suburban: How did you land those Quebec Government TV and radio public service announcements encouraging people to stay home and mask up during the pandemic? I mean, you, of all people.

Exactly. (Laughs) How did that happen? (Laughs). I'm like, wait a minute. The government wants me to do a message about how to behave as an adult human? Okay. That's a very loosey goosey government we got there. (Laughs) But yeah, they got in touch with me directly and said, ‘It's not a part or anything. Just come and be yourself. They were really cool about letting me modify the scripts a little bit because, in one of the messages, they had me on a treadmill and I'm like, ‘Anybody that knows me knows that I'm not using a treadmill — except maybe as a shortcut to the beer fridge or something.’ So it was very cool. I was, and still am, very anxious for this to be in the rear-view mirror that anything I can do to help to bring an end to this situation, the lockdowns and everything, well I was just glad to help.

The Suburban: How else did you keep busy during the pandemic?

Seguin: I did a lot of home improvement stuff. I did a lot of construction type projects and then my neighbors would see me doing things and would say, ‘Hey, can you come build me a deck?’ And I would say, ‘I guess so. I've got nothing else to do for the foreseeable future.’ But honestly, like I said, I become such a not fun person when I don't do shows and I would say that I did just the right amount of shows throughout the whole thing to keep me happy. I was doing probably four or five shows a month between the corporate add the PanDerek. It was good to stay not totally rusty, but it’s also not the same as being in front of a live audience.

I feel like I have a slight advantage over a lot of comedians who weren't able to do anything for the last 15 months but I'm still finding my feet. For instance, doing stand up with shoes and pants on. That's really new. (Laughs) J’me sens toute poigner, ostie. My balls can't breathe. I'm like, ‘Oh man, did my balls breathe before the pandemic? (Laughs)

The Suburban: So how has this pandemic inspired your material?

Seguin: Well I have some construction jokes. And I have some basic pandemic jokes about the masks and the amount of time that I'm spending with my children. You know, everyone says on their death bed that they wish they spent more time with their family. Callis, ostie, I’m like, I'm gonna kill myself if I have to spend anymore time with my family. (Laughs)

But honestly, because most of the shows were corporate, you know that it's not a place to test jokes. You've got to deliver. And then during the PanDerick shows, they were my shows so I would be drinking and whatever so I did come up with some new material — but I think it only stuck for that one night because maybe I was too drunk to remember what I said.

I'm doing a Just For Laughs Originals album taping, and the day the pandemic started I had taped two albums. So I just taped 75 minutes of new material for my own albums and Just For Laughs, obviously, want 10 minutes of never-before recorded stuff. So like, you know, I've been 15 months away so that's probably all I've got — about 10 new minutes. (Laughs) But it turns out I've got 20 minutes, so now I'm really hesitating between two jokes. One is something I played with during the PanDerek shows, but my worry is that one time I did it and I couldn't get through it without gagging. It's a very gross story about somebody throwing up in a taxi. But at least it's audio, you know. It's an album taping so people don't actually have to see me heaving.

The Suburban: So what do you look the most forward to now that things seem to be opening up again?

Seguin: Definitely the touring. Touring and being able to see a full room. I missed going out and being there with a few hundred people for an hour and have every night be a new experience for me, for them, and for the creation of new material. Just being normal.

I had 15 months to realize how very lucky I am. What a fantastic, fantastic thing that I fell into to make a living. Spending time with people that want to have fun and that I want to have fun with — and being able to support my family with it. So definitely, when things are normal-ish again and I can play to a full room without the police tape between everybody’s seats, I will be a lot much more appreciative and reco... recog… whatever that f**king word is… recognizant of how lucky I am. (Laughs)

The Suburban: Finally, what can audiences expect to see during your upcoming shows?

Seguin: Hopefully good comedy — with pants. Pants comedy. Full pantalon comedy. (Laughs).