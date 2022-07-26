Comedy from an outsider’s perspective: A JFL Q&A with Vir Das

The 40th anniversary edition of Just For Laughs Montreal ends on July 31 and between now and then, a load of hilarity is still waiting to be dished out with some big names waiting in the wings. One of those names is also one of India’s top comics, Vir Das.

You loved him in Judd Apatow’s recent pandemic-inspired Netflix film, The Bubble, Das will be taking his Wanted World Tour to the stage of L’Olympia (1004 Sainte-Catherine St. East) on Thursday, July 28. The well-travelled 43-year-old comic and actor, with no less than five Netflix specials under his belt, was born in India, raised in Nigeria, further educated in India, received degrees in the U.S., and truly “embodies the globalization of stand-up” comedy. Our rather enlightening little chat has been edited for length and clarity.

The Suburban: What do you remember about your first JFL appearance?

Vir Das: I came in all the way from India to do 4 1/2 minutes of stand up. Kevin Hart had an international taping for his LOL (Laugh Out Loud) gala, so we flew in, and we flew back out.

The Suburban: That was a few years ago. How have things changed for you since then?

Das: Well, I’m very happy to be now doing about 20 times that duration. (Laughs) But it’s pretty much the same, except the rooms are larger and I’m now able to sell tickets in most places, and that’s a blessing. But you’re still worrying about the laughs and about every single joke, just like you were back then. I think recognition buys you two minutes of grace time on a stage. Now people say, “Oh, I know who you are, I’ve seen something you’ve done, now make me laugh because I’ve spent a lot of money… and I got a babysitter.”

The Suburban: Has your comedy changed, moving from an Indian to a more international audience.

Das: It has sent me in a more authentic direction, because when we first started really working internationally about five or six years ago, I think everybody had kind of been exposed to their own palatable version of what an Indian person was, based on who was in their local community. There was a Canadian version of an Indian man or story, the U.K. version, the U.S. version... but what I’ve always maintained is, in that case you’re actually missing out on 1.3 billion people and their genuine perspective. So, strangely enough, the more I got to take that perspective out to the world, the more important it became to tell an authentic story, and maybe take people somewhere that they hadn’t been before.

The Suburban: Is the audience more tolerant and accepting now?

Das: I think so. I do think we’ve ever had more global common ground, and that’s certainly an advantage. We all went through a pandemic together and experienced some version of the same thing. There are broad strokes, politically and socio-economically, that are mirroring each other in almost every country in the world. We’ve never understood each other better. We’ve never been more digital. There is, in my mind, only global content. So, someone like me has been waiting for these days for a really long time. (Chuckles)

My favourite kind of joke is to begin heading down a road that you think is going to alienate you or be something very far away, and then systematically prove to you that you and I have a lot more in common, because you’re going through exactly the same thing.

The Suburban: Acceptance of cultural and global diversity is also evident in recent “Hollywood” films. Whereas years ago, everybody was white, now we’re witnessing more characters from racial and cultural groups interacting with each other — and it’s nice to see.

Das:I think so, too. I like seeing characters with various backgrounds but at some point, I would like it to replicate what I see when I walk down a street in New York City, London, or Singapore, where characters from different background have interchangeable jobs — not just the first job you think they would have — and that there would be more equality in that power structure.

The Suburban: So, what feeds your comedy?

Das: My background is that I grew up in India but was taken to Africa when I was two years old. I grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where I was the kid from India in public school in Africa. Then I was sent to Indian boarding school, but I was the kid who spent 17 years in Lagos, Africa. Then I went to the U.S. where I was the kid from India. Then I came back to Bollywood and was the guy from the American drama school. And now I’m in Hollywood where I’m the guy from Indian Bollywood. So, I’ve just kind of been this outsider my entire life. And that’s my perspective. It’s the outsiders’ perspective on wherever we are.

