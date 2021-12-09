Colin Hunter’s Crooner Show comes to Montreal and Laval

After an uncharacteristically long, COVID-induced two-year absence, crooner extraordinaire Colin Hunter returns to the Montreal area for a series of shows.
On Friday December 10, Hunter, accompanied by Joe Sealy and his Quartet, will perform three 45-minute sets starting at 7, 8, and 9 pm at the House of Jazz (1639 Blvd de l’Avenir in Laval) where a $10 entry fee will be added to your bill; and on Saturday, Dec. 11, Hunter and the crew will perform two 70-minute sets beginning at 7 and 9:30 pm at Upstairs Jazz Bar & Grill (1254, rue Mackay in Montréal).
Hunter performed a selection of his favourite tunes from the Great American Songbook – classics made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Sarah Vaughn, Nancy Wilson and others.
Known for his smooth voice, rhythmic inflections, and popular song choices, Hunter has made his presence known all over Canada, in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Dubai, and he is set to touch down in the United States
Hunter’s high-flying accomplishments as an artist are impressive enough on their own. But when you add that his former day job was, literally, high-flying, as the founding president, CEO, and owner of Sunwing Airlines and the all-inclusive vacation package company, Sunwing Vacations. He launched the Toronto-based company almost two decades ago after a long career in the travel industry.
For more information, visit https://www.colinhunter.ca/
