CJAD 800 will present special programming to celebrate station’s 75th anniversary

On December 8, CJAD 800 will present special programming to celebrate the station’s 75th anniversary. The day will include interviews with notable alumni, archival audio and the addition of two on-air legends to the CJAD 800 Wall of Fame.
In addition, CJAD 800 will draw for cash prizes and give out a variety of branded merchandise as a gesture of appreciation to its loyal listeners. Full contest details are available on the station’s website at https://www.iheartradio.ca/cjad/contests
CJAD 800 will also launch THE MIGHTY 800, a monthly podcast hosted by Trudie Mason, whose first episode will be available as of December 8 on iHeart Radio. Each month, the show will feature highlights from the station’s history and noteworthy events in Montréal. The first episode will present the story and career of the station’s founder, Joseph Arthur Dupont. The second will be devoted to host Paul Reid, while the next one will recount the events of the 1998 ice storm, including the collapse of CJAD 800’s broadcast towers.
“We want first and foremost to thank our dedicated and loyal listeners, who continuously tune in to our station each week*,” declared Chris Bury, Program Director. “CJAD 800 would not be Montréal’s number-one English-language radio station* and would not still exist today without their unwavering support!”
On December 8, 1945, Joseph Arthur Dupont (a francophone whose initials inspired the station’s call letters), established CJAD 800 in studios located on De la Montagne Street. CJAD 800 was one of the first English-language stations to appear in Quebec.
For more information: https://www.iheartradio.ca/cjad/cjad-800-75th
— CJAD 800
— Bell Media
— AB
