Cirque du Soleil’s Echo up and running until August 20

Cirque du Soleil’s Echo combines poetry, performing arts and high-flying acrobatics, exploring the balance between humans, animals and the world they share.

Future, the female protagonist, invites audiences into a fantasy world where she meets animal and human characters. Driven by the spirit of collaboration, they join forces to rebuild their planet little by little and create a better world.

The underlying theme of Echo is the symbiotic connection between humans and the natural world. The show explores how the actions of man can ripple out to the animals and planet we treasure so much. Echo is a fitting title because the audience discovers this effect in different metaphors throughout the show. We experience an echo through humanity and the way our actions have a resounding impact on the surrounding world.

This concept is brought to life by how artists and characters interact with the Cube. As the massive structure is extracted and rebuilt, we come to understand that empathy and compassion can restore our relationship with animals and the natural world, and ultimately lead us to a space of hope, love, and connection.

An echo is also expressed through choreography. Many of the show’s performances are inspired by the notion of repetition, telling stories through continuous movement, and exploring the dynamic between organic, free-moving animals and the structured uniformity of scientific thinking.

As Author-Director Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar says, “I think it’s important when people come to ECHO to be blown away by the performances and acrobatics, and at the same time, I want them to leave feeling empowered.”

Echo is a show that immerses the audience in a universe of colours, wonders and possibilities on the themes of inventiveness, hope for youth and the importance of empathy.

Echo opened April 20 and will be under the Big Top of the Old Port until August 20. For more information, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

— A. Bonaparte