Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo plunges audiences into a theatrical world of fun

Corteo premiered in Montreal on April 21, 2005, and its final performance under the big tent came more than 10 years later, on December 13, 2015, in Quito, Ecuador. The arena version of the show premiered on March 2, 2018, in New Orleans and is now back in its place of birth, Montreal, until December 31.

Corteo or “cortege” in Italian, is a festive parade imagined by a clown. Bringing actors and acrobats together, the audience is plunged into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

Corteo takes place during the funeral of Mauro The Dream Clown. As friends, family, and the circus troupe Mauro was a part of mourns over their loss, Mauro's spirit awakens from his body, and he begins to watch his own funeral. The show then transforms into a dream sequence of past memories of Mauro and his life. The finale of Corteo has Mauro bidding farewell to his friends, family, and the troupe as he ascends into the afterlife. The show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us.

The international cast represents more than 18 nationalities with performers hailing from Argentina to Uzbekistan. More than 9 million people around the world have so far seen the show which, in the remount process from the big tent to the arena, had new acts added as well as a small all adaptation to the original story line.

— A. Bonaparte