The year 2022 is a special one for Just For Laughs, as the iconic comedy festival will celebrate its 40th anniversary in Montreal this summer. Over the past four weeks, we have reflected on the festival’s many achievements, from discovering countless superstars to expanding into innovative new modes of comedy. Now, we are taking a look at where JFL is today, how far it has come, and how far it is poised to go.

2014 - Present

From 2014 to the present, JFL cemented its legacy as an industry leader, furthering its relationships with comedy’s greatest (Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart), and revolutionizing the fan experience with star-studded panels.

This decade saw Just For Laughs recognized for its many achievements and influence within the industry. In 2017, JFL received the Icon Award at the Canadian Screen Awards, presented by comedy great, Dave Chappelle, who has credited the festival for helping launch his career.

Many comedians have a personal connection to JFL, returning year after year. Before his rise to superstar status, multi-talented actor and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco had a fire-hot streak at the festival, selling out 11 consecutive shows at Gesu. Maniscalco has since sold-out arenas across North America, including Montreal’s Bell Centre earlier this March.

Kevin Hart also kickstarted his comedy career at the festival on the coveted New Faces lineup and has returned consistently thereafter. Hart continued to foster his relationship with the festival by presenting his Laugh Out Loud network pitch panel, which soon became his established comedy platform, Laugh Out Loud (LOL). Since its inception, there has been a long-standing collaboration between the two brands, including Hart and co. on the hunt for short films in Laugh Out Loud Presents: Just For Laughs Eat My Shorts. Selling over 13,000 tickets and breaking records, Hart returns this year to the JFL stage at the Bell Centre.

Additionally, this period brought out A-listers like never before, thrilling audiences with exclusive and intimate events. JFL hosted a screening of raunchy animated comedy Sausage Party, with attendees including creator Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and directors Craig Tiernan and Conrad Vernon who shared behind-the-scenes stories in an interactive Q&A. Rogen hosted his own Gala, Hilarity for Charity, featuring surprise guest Joseph Gordon-Levitt, where he famously drank beer from the Stanley Cup poured by former Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban. Nominated for Best Variety or Sketch Comedy Program or Series at The Canadian Screen Awards, the special is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Even further, JFL hosted a variety of cast panels from the industry’s top comedy hits. This included I’m Dying Up Here on Showtime: A Night with Cast & Creators, featuring Jim Carrey, An Evening with the Cast of VEEP, featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and the cast of Brooklyn Nine Nine.

At the onset of COVID in 2020, Just For Laughs adapted an innovative approach by presenting the first-ever 100 per cent free and digital comedy festival. The star-studded lineup included appearances from 100 comedians including Howie Mandel, Jo Koy, Hannah Gadsby, and many more. As the restrictions eased, in 2021 Just For Laughs executed a hybrid version of the festival showcasing plenty of virtual shows and select in-person sets.

JFL has come a long way from its start in 1983, with an incredible history in providing a platform for artists across the globe to shine. Since then, it has become the largest international comedy festival, continuing to discover some of the biggest names in the business (Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle) and champion artists and fans alike in every sense of the word.

Just For Laughs returns in full form for its 40th anniversary this summer featuring the biggest international stars. Running from July 13th-31st in venues across the city, tickets can be purchased at hahaha.com

