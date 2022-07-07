Celebrating 40 years of JFL: Part 3, 2004-2013

Just For Laughs MONTRÉAL, the largest international comedy festival, is gearing up for its 40th anniversary this summer. Over these past two weeks, we have looked back at some unforgettable highlights from its history. Last week, we covered the introduction of the coveted New Faces showcase and continued notoriety for finding stars from the mid ‘90s to early 2000s.

2004 – 2013

From 2004 through 2013, Just for Laughs turned the glamour, status, and influence dial up to an 11, launching film premieres with Rowan Atkinson, hosting comedy icons Steve Martin, Dave Chappelle, Judd Apatow, and many others unforgettable shows, while expanding its reach by breaking into the digital world.

Just for Laughs continued its legacy for hosting the biggest stars during this decade. Rowan Atkinson returned to the festival to premiere the hit comedy Mr. Bean’s Holiday, coming full circle as he originally debuted the character to French audiences at JFL back in 1989. Further, super-producer Judd Apatow (Anchorman, Superbad, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) brought along a roster of stars including Seth Rogen, Russell Brand, Craig Robinson, Mike O’Connell, Ken Jeong, and Charlene Yi for his live comedy extravaganza, Apatow for Destruction. For animated comedy fans, Seth Macfarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and the entire cast of the hit series Family Guy performed a live table reading, alongside South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone who took Montréal audiences to Colorado for South Park Live!

Legendary comics also made waves at the festival, exciting crowds and shattering ticket sale records. Steve Martin preceded his eventual return to stand-up as a special Gala host in 2010, thrilling audiences and selling out two shows in record time. Dave Chappelle sold over 14,000 tickets with sold-out shows at the Theatre Maisonneuve — breaking the record for most tickets sold for a solo show. Additionally, Canadian icon Russell Peters sold out the first (of many) hit shows at the grand Bell Centre, Kevin Smith premiered his first-ever live podcast taping, and Lewis Black delivered a searing keynote address on the state of comedy to launch the festival’s prestigious industry conference, ComedyPRO.

Since then, ComedyPRO has become a cultural pillar of the festival and industry, where JFL’s notoriety in discovering soon-to-be superstars has only grown stronger. During this time, the festival began its successful foray into the digital landscape, hosting The Web: Comedy’s New Wild West panel, which opened the door to a whole new world of brands including viral YouTube sensations Funny or Die and College Humour. Consistently attracting the trendiest comedy acts, Just for Laughs solidified its digital footprint by being one of the first festivals to showcase online content creation. Today, their YouTube channel has surpassed a major digital milestone by garnering 1.3 million subscribers and climbing.

From red-carpet premieres with Mr. Bean himself, to sold-out shows from the biggest names in comedy (Steve Martin, Dave Chappelle) to ushering in an era of digital comedy, the decade saw the festival innovate like never before.

