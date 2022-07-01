Celebrating 40 years of JFL: Part 2, 1994-2003

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer, Montréal’s iconic Just For Laughs Festival is known for discovering the biggest names in the business. Over four weeks, we are reflecting on the most memorable moments in festival history. Last week, we covered the first decade of its launch, which saw the recognition of a number of comedy icons, from Adam Sandler to Jim Carrey.

1994-2003

The years 1994 through to 2003 continued this reputation — hosting Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart and more — saw the introduction of the coveted New Faces showcases and introduced exciting new programming additions.

JFL’s New Faces, first introduced during this decade, has become on of the most sought-after showcase by comedians looking to make their big break. It was originally hosted by Greg Proops, and featured a young Todd Barry and Patton Oswalt, marking the beginning of the most reputable comedic program in the industry. Oswalt, who made strides in the industry ever since, will be hosting his own gala at this year’s festival. Other artists who got their break on New Faces include Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, and Ali Wong, to name a few.

The festival also welcomed Executive Producer David Silverman and Director David Mirkin to premiere exclusive clips and behind-the-scenes info of the Emmy award-winning TV series, The Simpsons. To this day, the panel is one of the most memorable in JFL history.

Comedians throughout this period continued to get noticed after their sets on the Montreal stage. Jimmy Fallon had a breakout performance for Penn & Teller, which led to his very first development deal. Homegrown Canadian actress, Nia Vardalos performed her solo show My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which incited the production of the blockbuster movie also, starring John Corbett and Lainie Kazan. Following the creation of This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Rick Mercer and his castmates transformed their hit show into a Gala event deemed one of the most spectacular shows in festival history. This year, Rick returns to the festival to host Comedy Night in Canada, a multi-comic lineup showcasing some of today’s best Canadian artists.

Additionally, Jon Stewart, who had previously hosted a JFL Gala, returned to the festival with a comedic fire in him, earning the title of one of the all-time best hosts. The American who claims "Thank you Canada. Yeah!” following his breakthrough as an actor, star Kevin James performed at the festival and garnered lots of industry attention, landing him The King of Queen’s deal and the start of his career.

As a new way to partake in the festival, a number of exciting additions allowed creators to make their mark. The Eat My Shorts short film competition invited aspiring filmmakers, screenwriters, and producers worldwide to submit their best work to be seen by the most influential industry players. After submitting their short film, The Spirit of Christmas, South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone gained international attention. In fact, this eventually became the impetus for the Emmy Award-winning series, South Park. Both creators returned to the festival years later for a live table reading of the hit animated show. Further, a few years following the initial launch of the coveted New Faces showcase, a young Orny Adams appeared in the lineup, which resulted in his involvement in Jerry Seinfeld’s cult classic documentary, Comedian.

JFL from the mid ’90s to early 2000s invited a stacked lineup of comedy superstars (Jimmy Fallon, Rick Mercer), introduced film competitions, panels from hit series The Simpsons, and launched the prestigious New Faces showcase. Ever since, getting a spot on New Faces has become every rising star’s dream.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the international comedy festival. From July 13 to July 31, festival goers will be able to attend and see the galas, concert shows, club series, OFF-JFL and ComedyPro. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.hahaha.com/en

— Just For Laughs

— AB