On Monday, Feb. 21, CBC Television broadcast the world premiere of The Porter, which, if you missed it, is also streaming for free on CBC Gem.

Taking place in the post-war 1920s and set primarily in Montreal’s Little Burgundy neighbourhood, as well as Chicago and Detroit, this eight-episode series tells the story of a group of Black railway porters who fought to form North America’s first Black labour union.

Given the opportunity to screen the first two installments during Black History Month added some poignancy to the depictions of a time and a community long overdue for some well-deserved attention — Black Canadians living side by side with those who moved north from the U.S. via the Underground Railroad and through the Great Migration, as well as immigrants from the Caribbean and beyond.

When talking about systemic racism, discrimination, and segregation, we Canadians tend to have a smug and morally superior view of ourselves. We think because our neighbours to the south had a long and very public relationship with slavery, fought a bloody and divisive civil war over it, and spent another century openly treating its Black population as second-class citizens, that racism was an American issue. But blame that misconception on our history books.

At the time the series is set, during the heyday of rail travel in Canada, Black men, despite their level of education or achievement, had very few job opportunities open to them. But the position of sleeping car porters was one of the few.

The men — like world-renowned pianist Oscar Peterson’s father, and Rockhead’s Paradise founder Rufus Rockhead — greeted passengers, stowed baggage, shined shoes, brushed off jackets, took care of the sick as well as the drunk, and basically played the role of servant during the entire trip. For their trouble, and without sleeping quarters aboard the train, they were supplied with one small folding seat where they could rest when not attending to guests.

Mistreatment was the norm.

In the series, when one of the porters dies in a workplace accident, the direct result of insufficient staffing, instead of a compensatory cheque being cut, an itemized invoice for the cost of the uniform was handed to one of his workmates for delivery to his grieving widow.

The pent-up anger and frustration over their lot in life was nicely summed up by one porter who, late on a debt payment to ruthless neighbourhood crime boss Miss Queenie, said, “If I have to spend the rest of my life bowing and smiling to people who would rather spit in my face than see me as human, then killing me would be a kindness.

Looked down upon by their white co-workers, and ostracized by the Canadian Brotherhood of Railway Employees, Black porters had to organize on their own.

Delving into the importance of the local chapter of the UNIA (Universal Negro Improvement Association) and its Black Cross Nurses (BCN) — an auxiliary group for female members that was modeled on the nurses of the Red Cross — we hear the advice given to a local union organizer by a representative from Harlem: “The great fear of the white worker is that our elevation means their elimination. Management feeds this fear to keep them blind to the power of a unified workforce. Find an ally on the other side.”

While this is a story of suppression, repression, racism, and lack of opportunity, it’s also a story of resilience, pride, family, and togetherness. If you want to have a better understanding of what systemic racism was — and is — all about, The Porter delivers.

