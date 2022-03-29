After a couple of years of pandemic-induced ups and downs, the gang at Just For Laughs, (JFL) led by its president, Bruce Hills, is glad to be back, helming the largest international comedy festival in the world, which this year will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“We’re really excited,” said Hills, during a recent interview. “The team is like a racehorse. They want to get back on the track and deliver a premium event for our fans, the industry, the press, and of course the comics who want to be here and have missed Montreal.”

Speaking from the fans’ perspective, while a two-year absence of the full-fledged festival left a hole in our collective social calendars, it did the same to the performing artists and industry professionals who have the annual JFL event clearly marked on their calendars.

“People who attend the festival come from all parts of the world and in some parts, they were open,” Hills explained. “So, a year ago they were wondering if last July we would do something in Montreal because their situation was different from ours, or they were handling the pandemic in a different way than we did. But this time, in our view, we are full steam ahead to produce a full, premium-sized JFL to celebrate the 40th.”

The schedule, which is set to run July 13-31, was announced March 22 and tickets for the shows and galas are on sale. Some of the names that were dropped include Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy, Marc Maron, Hannah Gadsby, Russell Peters, and a slew of others. But more on that later.

Tickets for the big club shows are also on sale. From The Just For The Culture Show, which used to be called The Ethnic Show; The Nasty Show, for those of you who love the naughty bits; Brit(ish), featuring the funniest comics from the land that produced John Cleese, Ricky Gervais, Peter Sellers, and Margaret Thatcher; and Midnight Surprise, which surprisingly starts at, er, midnight.

While the big arena shows featuring Kevin Hart and Bill Burr were already revealed, and there is still another big announcement to come, this year’s lineup was announced a couple of months earlier than in past years.

“We wanted to give the fans a chance to figure out their plans for the 40th by putting things in front of them now,” said Hills, adding that this is something they will try to do more of in the future.

When asked whose careers have taken a big upturn in the recent years, Hills pointed out Ronny Chieng, who is currently, amongst other gigs, a senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The well-travelled Chieng is a Malaysian-born, Chinese comedian and actor who was raised in New Hampshire and Singapore and has a dual degree in law and commerce from the University of Melbourne, Australia, and on Sunday, July 31, he will be hosting his own gala at Théâtre Maisonneuve in Place des Arts. “Ronnie was on The Ethnic Show about six or seven years ago and a few weeks ago, when I surprised him in New York, he was doing Friday night at the Beacon Theatre and sold out Toronto’s Massey Hall on Saturday.”

And then Hills mentioned one of my personal favourites, John Mulaney, the white bread stand-up comic, and former Saturday Night Live writer whose clean-cut, buttoned-down, dork-next-door image took a bit of a hit in the past few years when it was revealed that he battled with drug and alcohol addiction. The kind of battle that required an actual intervention.

“He is selling out arenas and he recently hosted SNL for the fifth time,” said Hills. “And the great thing about Mulaney is he is going to play Salle Wilfrid Pelletier and not an arena, so you get a chance to see his show in a more intimate setting.”

While on the subject of careers that have taken big upturns, Hills, who has been with JFL for more than 37 years, holding numerous positions, is a poster boy for rising through the ranks.

Back in the mid-1980s, as a young university student trying to get into the entertainment business, Hills was working in various capacities with former JFL bigwig Andy Nulman, and former Club Soda co-owner Rubin Fogel, who were promoting comedy shows at the time. Hills said he sometimes traded billable hours for free tickets. “I was happy to get in any way I could.”

One day, Nulman told Hills that the festival was looking for drivers.

“At first it didn’t sound very illustrious, but I learned very quickly that when you’re a driver and you pick someone up at the airport and you get into traffic, especially in Montreal, you get a lot of time to either annoy someone to death or start a friendship that lasts for a very long time, which actually happened a lot for me including, at that point, the producer of The David Letterman Show,” Hills recounted. “I drove him around and he liked me and was impressed with my hustle. I don’t know if he was impressed with my driving … I was in New York six months later as a guest of his at The Letterman Show and I guess you know how show business works: It doesn’t really matter how you get in the door as long as you excel when you’re there, or in my case, not screw up when you’re there, then maybe there’s another opportunity that comes from that.”

Words to live by.

Oh yeah, as for that slew of others, you can find the complete list of shows at www.hahaha.com