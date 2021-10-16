Bill Burr will be taking the stage at the next JFL Montreal Festival

Just For Laughs MONTRÉAL recently announced that American comedian, actor and podcaster, Bill Burr will be taking the stage next summer for his rescheduled Montreal appearance. Burr was originally scheduled to perform as part of the 2020 festival but alas, COVID got in the way and this will be his long-awaited return.
This time, Burr will bring his 23-city Bill Burr (Slight Return) 2022 arena and amphitheater tour to the Bell Centre on July 30, 2022. Tickets are already on sale.
Burr, who grew up outside of Boston, Massachusetts, first gained notoriety for his recurring role on the second season of Chappelle’s Show, eventually developing a comedic style of uninformed logic that made him a regular on late night shows hosted by Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.
Burr, who is also well known for his popular his Monday Morning Podcast, was recently seen in a guest role in Reservation Dogs, the hit FX series on Hulu, and just released a vinyl double album, Bill Burr Live From Madison Square Garden.
Later this year, Burr’s animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, starring Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell, will premiere its fifth and final season.
For more information visit https://billburr.com/
Just for Laughs Group: www.hahaha.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.