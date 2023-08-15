We live, shop, eat, and play in Montreal and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
The Suburban is presenting the Best of Montreal in 2023 to engage the community in celebrating the places, restaurants and local businesses we love.
We invite our audience to nominate outstanding establishments and
professionals in Montreal. Once our nominations are taken, we will move them to a ballot for official voting. All nominations and voting will be done online at: www.BestofMTL.com
The nomination period requires an email address from a user for the purpose of helping to verify unclear nominations. There is no registration or email necessary for voting. Best of Montreal does not cost anything for a business or organization to be nominated, voted upon, or to win. Our results will be tabulated by a 3rd party which will result in naming a Gold, Silver and Bronze winner for each category voted upon. Results are then released via a special winner’s magazine as well as online at BestofMTL.com.
Show your support for your favourite local business by nominating them and then voting for them.
In 2022, there were over 4,600 businesses, organizations, and individuals nominated to be named in the top three spots of over 200 categories.We could not be prouder to salute and pay tribute to the great businesses that were voted the best. We invite you, our audience, once again to nominate outstanding establishments and professionals in the Montreal area.
