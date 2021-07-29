Bernard Mendelman: Recalling my interview with Jackie Mason

Jackie Mason, controversial stand-up comedian who embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness on television, plus one-man shows internationally, died July 24. He was 93.

During December 2003, after eight years of writing a column about art for The Suburban, I decided to call it quits. Six months later, in the last week of July, 2004, on a Friday morning I received an unexpected call from Jim Duff, who was at that time the newspaper’s editor.

“Bernie,” he excitedly shouted, “How would you like to interview Jackie Mason this afternoon at Lester’s Deli?”

Mason was in town, performing a one-man show as part of the Just For Laughs Festival. When I arrived at the deli, I walked into a luncheon where Jackie had come to schmooze with some old friends. Duff never pre-arranged the interview. Mason started a tirade on how vicious a person I was for invading his privacy. He did a number on me accompanied by a chorus of hoots from his buddies.

Mason then chastised me for not following protocol and consulting his publicity agent to set up a proper time and meeting place. “What good will this do me if your article only appears after the show closes? I never heard of The Suburban and I don’t like to talk while I’m eating.”

I then told Jackie that I was a long time fan of his, going back to earlier days when I saw him performing at the La Diligence, a dinner, theatre club that used to be on Decarie Blvd., and I also caught his act at a Miami hotel nightclub when he teamed up with his pal Eddie Fisher.

Finally consenting to the interview, Billy Berenholc, owner of the deli, suggested we eat outside on the terrace.

“I don’t sit in the street. I’m an international star!”

But when the food arrived he didn’t seem to mind while fressing on smoked meat and roast beef. Mason refused the rye bread.” I don’t eat bread. I come from a family of very fat people. I have to watch my weight.”

Asked about other comics, Mason offered the following: “Woody Allen did great stand-up. George Carlin is a favourite. Bill Maher is clever and bright. Among the Blacks, Richard Pryor was a comedian’s comedian. Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock were greatly influenced by him.”

In 1986, Mason’s The World According to Me ran for two and a half years on Broadway. I asked Jackie if the world according to him was better or worse since then.

“A lot worse, “he replied,”9/11 has had a crippling effect on the whole world. Deep down everyone wonders where and when the next terrorist threat will come from.” Mason, well known for his pro Israel stance always had a passion for politics, often expressing his opinion in articles he has written for newspapers.” I don’t earn much money from this, but I do it because I must be a sick ego-maniac.”

Mason’s gruff manor, barbs and insults are illusionary. Underneath lies a man of compassion. When Mason learned that Berenholc’s father was deathly ill he was there to help him. Another of the friends that had joined him for lunch revealed to me that Mason visited his father to cheer him up after a stroke.

From a rough start, Mason gave me much more time than I expected. I would have loved to stay on longer, but I thought it best to stop before he gave me the finger- the one he gave in 1962 to Ed Sullivan on his television show, when he was pulled off before his act ended.

Soliloquy: My interview appeared on the front page of The Suburban in the July28, 2004 issue, underneath a photo of Jackie and I seated in the terrace of the deli.

Two weeks later, Duff suggested that I write a column, as often as I wanted, about any subject I choose- which I have been doing ever since.

— By Bernard Mendelman

— riben@videotron.ca

— AB