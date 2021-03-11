Bell Media introduces new French-language news service

Bell Media recently released details about its new Noovo Info news service and introduced the team members, including television, radio and digital journalists from Bell Media in Québec. Led by General Manager Jean-Philippe Pineault, the team, they says, will provide in-depth coverage of the topics that matter to viewers throughout Québec on all platforms.
The NOOVO LE FIL shows will be the cornerstones of the news division on Noovo and Noovo.ca. Various exclusive segments and reports will also be available online. On the radio, reporters throughout the province will continue to provide the latest updates in close collaboration with their colleagues from television and digital news.
Starting March 29, the national and local editions of NOOVO LE FIL, anchored by Noémi Mercier, Lisa-Marie Blais, Michel Bherer and Meeker Guerrier, will air at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Journalists from various regions of Québec will team up with anchors, content producers, researchers, directors, videographers, digital producers, managers and technicians to handle day-to-day production of the shows.
NOOVO LE FIL will also feature many highly respected contributors, including Yves Boisvert, Sophie Gagnon, Marie Grégoire, Louise Harel, Camille Lopez, Hugo Meunier, Elizabeth Plank, Martine St-Victor and Alexis Wawanoloath, who will provide commentary and participate in discussions about the topics and issues at hand.
"A 360-degree, multi-platform news source that will roll out on television, radio and the web, Noovo Info will add greater editorial diversity and new viewpoints, which are essential to a democratic society," said Suzane Landry, Vice-President, Content Development, Programming and News. "With our new show NOOVO LE FIL, we want to spark dialogue about various issues while situating them within the Québec context."
NOOVO LE FIL will take a contemporary, fresh and distinctive approach to the news thanks to dynamic and engaging formats featuring a team of experienced anchors, reporters and correspondents who will provide a variety of perspectives. It will go beyond the headlines by giving a voice to those whose views are often marginalized. Its television broadcasts and digital content are sure to become essential news sources for Québec audiences.
DOCUMENTARY: LE DÉFI DE L'INFO
On Thursday, March 22 at 10 p.m., Noovo will present a documentary chronicling the development of the Noovo newsroom while exploring the current state of news in Québec, as disinformation and fake news proliferate online. It will broach a variety of issues, including the role of journalism and freedom of the press in an era when a global pandemic is raging, social tensions are heightened and the foundations of democracy are being severely threatened around the world (trailer here).
Along with Noovo Info's anchors, various experts, journalists and hosts will share their views on the media industry and the context in which a new player is establishing itself on the Québec news scene, including:
- Valérie Beaudoin
- Yves Boisvert
- Simon Durivage
- Anne-Marie Dussault
- Stéphane Giroux
- Patrick Lagacé
- Philippe Lamarre
- Philippe Lapointe
- Marie-Claude Lavallée
- Camille Lopez
- Pénélope McQuade
- Michael Nguyen
- Patrice Roy
- Julie Snyder
- Mutsumi Takahashi
- Stéphanie Vallet
- Patrick White
NOOVO LE FIL
The news show NOOVO LE FIL will air every day of the week during various time slots on Noovo:
Noovo Le Fil 17 – Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. (60 minutes)
National segment (30 minutes), hosted by Noémi Mercier
Québec City, Mauricie, Estrie and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean editions, from 5:30 p.m., hosted by Lisa-Marie Blais
Montréal edition, from 5:30 p.m., hosted by Noémi Mercier
Noovo Le Fil 22 – Monday to Friday, 10 p.m. (30 minutes)
National segment, hosted by Michel Bherer
Québec City, Mauricie, Estrie and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean editions, from 10:10 p.m., hosted by Lisa-Marie Blais
Montréal edition, from 10:10 p.m., hosted by Michel Bherer
Noovo Le Fil weekend – Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. (60 minutes)
National edition, hosted by Meeker Guerrier
