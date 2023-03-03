Beaconsfield’s Brittany Kennell releases new song ‘House and a Dog’

Jennifer Cox

FYi

Canadian singer-songwriter Brittany Kennell, who is originally from Beaconsfield, has always been about writing and singing music that is honest and straightforward. Her debut album, I Ain’t a Saint, was released in September 2021 and was centred around speaking her truth and calling out those who don’t. Riding on the success of her first album, she recently put out the track, House and a Dog, a song that is all about fierce independence, fighting against social norms, and chasing all of her dreams before she settles down.

Kennell is considered a relatively “late bloomer” by musical standards. While she always loved the art of music, she studied at John Abbott College and later, Berklee College of Music in Boston – it was there that she really honed her distinct musical sound. Then, after living in Nashville for several years and performing for many of her peers, as well as spending time as the first Canadian singer on the reality competition show The Voice and working with Miley Cyrus, she returned to her hometown.

Since the release of her ’21 album, she has performed at iconic venues like Nashville’s Bluebird Café and the Grand Ole Opry. Last summer, the songstress participated in the first edition of the country music festival Lasso Montreal, and she performed for the second time at the country music event Festival Western de St-Tite. She also got to play her first Calgary Stampede show last July. To top things off, Kennell was the opening act for her first idol, Shania Twain, at the Boots & Hearts last August, a multi-day country and camping festival.

Kennell is currently recording her second album, which is entitled Pink Collar, and she is working with Canadian producers Danick Dupelle and Ariel Posen on the project. She splits her time between Nashville and Montreal. This upcoming album promises to have a very similar sound and feel to her previous work, and seeks to empower women in both life as well as love. Pink Collar is scheduled to be released this summer as the musician makes her way across Quebec and Canada performing at various festivals.

Look for her in the coming weeks at Salle Odyssée on April 18 and at the Festival Blues et Jazz de Saguenay on April 29.