Beaconsfield native excited to see his film open in theatres

Ryan Christopher Churchill has been eagerly waiting for this day. On April 7, the 43-year-old Beaconsfield native will see the film script he began writing some eight years ago finally hit the big screen.

Set in a world where humans co-habit with human-like AI (artificial intelligence) robots, the film, Simulant, is centered around a widowed woman who finds it difficult to move on after her husband’s death. In an effort to find comfort, she resorts to using an android simulant created in his image but soon finds that despite the resemblance, it just isn’t the same.

“So, she slowly begins to realize that it’s only prolonging her grief and she has to get him out of her life, but she can’t bring herself to shut him down,” said Churchill during a recent telephone interview from his home in Toronto. “This sets him on his own and puts him in a conflict with the laws of the land and a very persistent government agent that tracks down ‘unmastered simulants’ that are roaming around free when they’re not supposed to.”

The science fiction thriller, filmed in and around Hamilton, Ontario, is directed by Canadian April Mullen and features some big names, including Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster, Robbie Amell and Simu Liu.

After graduating from Beaconsfield High School in 1995, Churchill attended Dawson College before moving west to Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University) where he earned degrees in theatre arts and film studies. When he’s not screenwriting major productions — this being his first — he works as a communications manager at a private international school in Toronto. The self-described science-fiction nerd said he wrote the original script in 2015, inspired by what was then going on in his personal relationship. “We were having issues and were able to turn off. It felt very robotic and that kind of gave me the idea.”

When it was initially marketed, the script received some positive attention but, as they say, timing is everything. A film called Ex Machina being released around that time told the story of a programmer invited by his boss to administer the Turing test to an intelligent humanoid robot. (The Turing test measures a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour equivalent to, or indistinguishable from, that of a human). “The reaction was that it was a bit too much like Ex Machina. I thought, ‘Couldn’t we have more than one?’” said Churchill with a laugh.

Since there were no sales on the immediate horizon, Churchill put the script, then called Hello Stranger, on the back shelf, but kept it front-of-mind, even thinking it might one day be self-produced. “I actually wrote it in a way that it could be done with a big budget, or with a very low budget. I tried to keep it very grounded,” he remembered, adding, “Whenever I took train trips to Montreal, I would look out at the landscapes because there are some very rural parts in the film, and I thought these would be some great locations.”

His work eventually landed in the hands of director Mullen, who was busy at the time, but after reading it with interest, she offered some tips that the author gladly incorporated. “She wanted to boost up the female character a little more. As a man, I think I focused on the male character and had purposely written the female character as very robotic. But she didn’t like that and brought up the stages of grief and I thought it was actually a good idea.”

Six months later, Churchill received the call that got the ball rolling. Mullins wanted to make it her next movie. As new drafts were worked on with the producers, the project began garnering more attention, but two things happened. The production company got greenlit on Wander, a 2020 film directed by Mullen, starring Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones. “That kind of put things on a bit of a pause,” said Churchill, quickly adding, “And then COVID happened, which put everything into a sort of limbo.”

When work eventually resumed, Luke Grimes of Yellowstone fame was cast. Although Grimes eventually dropped out, the addition of Sam Worthington and the star power of the Creative Artists Agency brought the film to another level.

Worthington is best known for playing Jake in the Avatar franchise; Marcus, a human-cyborg hybrid in Terminator Salvation; and Perseus in Clash of the Titans and its sequel. Brewster is known for her role as Mia in the Fast & Furious franchise. Toronto-born Amell is known for television work in The Tomorrow People, The Flash, and Upload, while Canadian actor Simu Liu, of CBC Television Kim’s Convenience, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 portraying Shang-Chi in The Legend of the Ten Rings.

“It was pretty amazing, to be honest,” recalled Churchill. “Originally, we were thinking that it might be a low-budget, $2- or $3-million film … but when we sent the script out, it just started to get a lot of attention.”

Landing established talent like Worthington was one thing. Landing Liu was an added bonus since his star power exploded in the past year. “He’s pretty much blowing up right now, which is perfect,” said Churchill with a laugh, adding, “I’m super excited for it to hit theatres.”