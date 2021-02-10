For the past few months, We’re All In This Together, a new collaboration between the English Language Arts Network and Seniors Action Quebec, has been producing a web series for seniors to help them battle isolation and fear during the difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four of the 18 scheduled bi-weekly episodes, directed by award-winning, Montreal-based filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart, are already available on the group’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. The fifth — a candid, hour-long interview with New York Times bestselling author Louise Penny — will be launched this Friday Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
Based in the Eastern Townships, Penny’s thoroughly captivating crime novels are centred on the work of francophone Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec. Her interview, the first in a series of literary episodes called “Author Conversations”, is quite the catch for the organizers.
“The seniors focus group that we consult with for the content of the series said they would like something on book clubs or author conversations. So we asked them what authors they were interested in and they said, ‘Well our first choice of course would be Louise Penny,’” said Bobbi Jo Hart during a recent telephone interview.
So in December, Hart took a deep breath, found Penny’s website, clicked on the contact form and asked if she’d like to be involved in this series. The answer came sooner than she expected.
“A half hour later I got a personal response from Louise Penny. I couldn’t believe it,” Hart recalled. “She was in London, England at the time. She immediately said, ‘I love what you guys are doing with this series. Of course I’d love to be involved to help support seniors however I can during the pandemic.’”
The hour-long interview is a rare one because Penny is presently going through the final editing of her upcoming book, The Madness of Crowds, while also writing a new novel.
“She said ‘I’m really turning down mostly all interviews because I’m just in that focus but this really touched me and I wanted to support this.’ Needless to say, our focus group of seniors was thrilled,” said Hart.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcQpJgDPI7X95JPthKjDOoA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WereAllInThisTogetherQuebec
